VIDEO. Polițist din SUA, împușcat în timp ce încearca să oprească un jaf. Momentul a fost filmat

David Dorn, 77 de ani, a fost ucis pe trotuarul din fața amanetului, la primele ore ale dimineții de marți, la puțin timp după încheierea protestelor pașice, față de moartea lui George Floyd.

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4