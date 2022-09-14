Un avion s-a prăbușit în Rusia. La sosirea pompierilor, aeronava a explodat
Un avion s-a prăbușit, miercuri, în apropierea satului Kendzhe-Kulak, lângă Stavropol, în Rusia. Mai multe persoane au fost rănite în urma încidentului.
Mai mult, la sosirea echipajelor de pompieri, aeronava a explodat, iar un pompier a fost rănit, conform fedpress.ru.
Lolanicii au auzit zgomote mari și au sunat la serviciul de urgență pentru a anunța că o aeronavă ușoară s-a prăbușit.
Cinci persoane au fost internate în spitalul regional din Turkmen, inclusiv un copil de șapte ani.
O ancheta a fost demarată pentru a se afla ce fel de avion era și de ce s-a prăbușit.
"At 17:05 Moscow time, information was received about the fall of an unknown aircraft near the village of Kendzhe-Kulak in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol Territory, the emergency services said."#russia #PlaneAlert #plane #ukraine pic.twitter.com/hNIbVuZtrM— C Schmitz (@chrisschmitz) September 14, 2022
At the disposal of Izvestia, footage from the crash site of the drone in the Stavropol Territory appeared.— GEROMAN - - Zerbian - -????- (@GeromanAT1) September 14, 2022
As a REN TV source reported, the incident occurred near the village of Kendzhe-Kulak in the Turkmen region. Eyewitnesses said they heard loud bangs. A child and 6 other inj pic.twitter.com/pQynpb86oP
Ставропольский край ,в районе села Кендже-кулак упал неопознаний летательный объект..это восток края близко с границей с Калмыкией.. pic.twitter.com/eV1sExKwdZ— Anton AntonoVV (@forlorned75) September 14, 2022