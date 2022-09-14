Un avion s-a prăbușit în Rusia. La sosirea pompierilor, aeronava a explodat

Mai mult, la sosirea echipajelor de pompieri, aeronava a explodat, iar un pompier a fost rănit, conform fedpress.ru.

Lolanicii au auzit zgomote mari și au sunat la serviciul de urgență pentru a anunța că o aeronavă ușoară s-a prăbușit.

Cinci persoane au fost internate în spitalul regional din Turkmen, inclusiv un copil de șapte ani.

O ancheta a fost demarată pentru a se afla ce fel de avion era și de ce s-a prăbușit.

"At 17:05 Moscow time, information was received about the fall of an unknown aircraft near the village of Kendzhe-Kulak in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol Territory, the emergency services said." #russia #PlaneAlert #plane #ukraine pic.twitter.com/hNIbVuZtrM

At the disposal of Izvestia, footage from the crash site of the drone in the Stavropol Territory appeared.

As a REN TV source reported, the incident occurred near the village of Kendzhe-Kulak in the Turkmen region. Eyewitnesses said they heard loud bangs. A child and 6 other inj pic.twitter.com/pQynpb86oP