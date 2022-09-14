Un avion s-a prăbușit în Rusia. La sosirea pompierilor, aeronava a explodat

14-09-2022 | 20:30
avion prabusit rusia
Un avion s-a prăbușit, miercuri, în apropierea satului Kendzhe-Kulak, lângă Stavropol, în Rusia. Mai multe persoane au fost rănite în urma încidentului.

Mai mult, la sosirea echipajelor de pompieri, aeronava a explodat, iar un pompier a fost rănit, conform fedpress.ru.

Lolanicii au auzit zgomote mari și au sunat la serviciul de urgență pentru a anunța că o aeronavă ușoară s-a prăbușit.

Cinci persoane au fost internate în spitalul regional din Turkmen, inclusiv un copil de șapte ani.

O ancheta a fost demarată pentru a se afla ce fel de avion era și de ce s-a prăbușit.

 

Sursa: edpress.ru

