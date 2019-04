Primele imagini cu Kim Jong-un, din timpul vizitei în Rusia. A fost primit cu pâine și sare

Prima întrevedere dintre cei doi lideri va avea loc în orașul Vladivostok joi, însă pentru moment nu se știu detalii despre ce vor discuta, scrie CNN.

#BREAKING : Kim Jong-Un arrived in #Russia on his armored train. At the border station in seaside village he was greeted with bread and salt loaf. Kim visited the house of #Russian-#Korean friendship, known as the "Kim || Sung's House," and then got on the train again. pic.twitter.com/FD2Er9oIkq