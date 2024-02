Opozantul rus Ilia Iaşin jură într-o scrisoare să „lupte împotriva tiraniei” după moartea vechiului său prieten Navalnîi

Scrisoarea a venit la scurt timp după moartea în închisoare a vechiului său prieten Aleksei Navalnîi, relatează AFP.

#UPDATE Jailed Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin on Tuesday vowed to continue fighting for Russia's freedom after learning that his friend and colleague, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, had died in prison.

"As long as my heart beats in my chest, I will fight tyranny. As… pic.twitter.com/lDNUfyypXF