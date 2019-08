Momentul în care un bărbat este lovit de anvelopa desprinsă de la o mașină

O cameră de supraveghere a surprins momentul șocant în care bărbatul, care-și consuma berea, fără griji, e lovit în plin de anvelopă. A fost transportat la spital, medicii au spus că nu s-a ales cu răni grave așa că a fost externat, relatează Sky News.

