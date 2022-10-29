Marina militară rusă a respins un atac cu dronă în golful Sevastopol

29-10-2022 | 10:05
Marina militară rusă a respins un atac cu dronă asupra flotei din Marea Neagră, în golful Sevastopol, a anunţat guvernatorul oraşului Sevastopol din Crimeea, peninsula ucraineană anexată de Rusia.

Alexandra Manta

Nicio instalaţie din oraş nu a fost atinsă. Situaţia este sub control”, a adăugat guvernatorul Mihail Razvojaev, transmite sâmbătă AFP, citată de Agerpres.

 

 

 

Sursa: Agerpres

Dată publicare: 29-10-2022 09:58

