Marina militară rusă a respins un atac cu dronă în golful Sevastopol
Marina militară rusă a respins un atac cu dronă asupra flotei din Marea Neagră, în golful Sevastopol, a anunţat guvernatorul oraşului Sevastopol din Crimeea, peninsula ucraineană anexată de Rusia.
„Nicio instalaţie din oraş nu a fost atinsă. Situaţia este sub control”, a adăugat guvernatorul Mihail Razvojaev, transmite sâmbătă AFP, citată de Agerpres.
Occupation authorities in #Sevastopol claim a drone attack.
The ships of the #Russian Black Sea Fleet repulsed a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay, states Mikhail Razvozzhayev, head of the annexed Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/UTHKNdUq66— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2022
The moment of the explosion in Sevastopol. According to local reports, it was "closer to 5 in the morning when the warehouse was hit." pic.twitter.com/zwlCzEfO7O— MAKS 22???????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 29, 2022
Sursa: Agerpres
29-10-2022 09:58