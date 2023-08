L-au distrus pe "Spărgătorul lui Putin". Momentul în care cel mai modern tanc al Rusiei e făcut zob de ucraineni | VIDEO

Urmărit de o dronă kamikaze, tancul Rusiei a căzut într-o râpă, iar apoi a fost distrus de ucraineni.

Epic destruction of Russia's newest tank T-90M

The occupants were trying to hide from Ukrainian drones and did not notice the cliff behind them. As a result, their tank went down and overturned. pic.twitter.com/PjYuph1mqx