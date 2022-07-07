James Caan a murit la vârsta de 82 de ani. Actorul a fost nominalizat pentru un rol în filmul „The Godfather”

Familia actorului a anunțat, pe Twitter, că James Caan s-a stins din viață miercuri, la vârsta de 82 de ani. Familia nu a menționat cauza decesului.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

