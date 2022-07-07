James Caan
James Caan a murit la vârsta de 82 de ani. Actorul a fost nominalizat pentru un rol în filmul „The Godfather”

07-07-2022 | 21:00

Celebrul actor James Caan a murit la vârsta de 82 de ani, scrie The Guardian.

Raluca Ionescu-Heroiu

Familia actorului a anunțat, pe Twitter, că James Caan s-a stins din viață miercuri, la vârsta de 82 de ani. Familia nu a menționat cauza decesului. 

James Caan este cunoscut pentru interpretările sale în filme precum „Brian's Song”, „Misery” și „Elf”. Actorul a fost nominalizat la premiul Oscar pentru rolul lui Sonny Corleone din filmul „The Godfather”.

 

Sursa: The Guardian

