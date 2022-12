Forțele Aeriene din Rusia numesc exploziile din baza aeriană Engels „consecințele acțiunilor Moscovei în Ucraina”

„Dacă rușii credeau că războiul nu îi va afecta profund, s-au înșelat”, a adăugat Ihnat, conform The Kyiv Independent.

Engels airbase in Russia was attacked by a drone again last night.

It's a second attack on this airfield in a month. Airfield is located about 700km from ???????? border.

This means ???????? air defense systems are not that good - no radars picked up the drone and it wasn't shot down. pic.twitter.com/poi2MR4FA9