Explozie în orașul Enerhodar, ocupat de ruşi. Maşina-capcană a unui poliţist ucrainean dezertor a sărit în aer | VIDEO

O persoană a fost ucisă în urma exploziei, a anunțat un lider prorus citat de agenţia TASS, relatează The Guardian și news.ro.

A car was blown up in Enerhodar. This was announced by a member of the "regional administration” appointed by the occupier Vladimir Rogov.

It is known about one dead, his identity is not specified. The occupying authorities have already called the incident a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/DFW01Rsqpk