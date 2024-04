Copiii starului englez Harry Kane, răniţi uşor într-un accident rutier

Harry Louis (3 ani), Vivienne (5 ani) şi Ivy (7 ani), au suferit accidentul joi, în jurul orei 17.15, în Schäftlarn, în Bavaria.

A spokesperson for Harry Kane told @BBC on the health of the player's children following the car accident: "They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up."

Bavarian Police said a Renault with four people was turning into a junction when it collided with an… pic.twitter.com/60GSYKtX57