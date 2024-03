Cel puțin trei morți și 38 de răniți, inclusiv copii, în centrul Ucrainei, în urma unui atac al Rusiei

”Trei morţi şi 38 de răniţi. Sunt copii răniţi”, anunţă pe Telegram ministrul ucrainean de Interne Igor Klîmenko.

El anunţă că acest bilanţ ar putea să crească.

A rescue operation is underway in Kryvyi Rih following Russia’s missile attack. A nine-story residential building was damaged.

There are many wounded, some of whom are in critical condition. There is also one injured child. As of now, two people have been reported dead.