Cadavrul lui Prigojin, identificat după un deget lipsă. Ce a fost descoperit la locul prăbușirii avionului

Știre în curs de actualizare

Dmitri Utkin ar fi fost identificat, de asemenea, după înălțimea și tatuajele sale, conform consilierului Ministerului Afacerilor Interne al Ucrainei, Anton Gheraşcenko, citat de Kyiv Post.

⚡️#Prigozhin's body was officially identified in the morgue, he was recognized by one of the commanders of the #Wagner PMC, the main sign is the absence of a finger, Russian media reported.

Dmitry #Utkin was also recognized in the morgue by his tattoos. pic.twitter.com/gs0QO7rXXT