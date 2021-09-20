Atac armat la o universitate din Rusia. StudenÈ›ii au sÄƒrit pe geam de fricÄƒ. VIDEO

Ultima actualizare: 20-09-2021 10:52
atac Rusia universitate

O persoanÄƒ a deschis focul, luni dimineaÅ£Äƒ, în complexul universitÄƒÅ£ii din oraÅŸul Perm (vestul Rusiei), provocând morÅ£i ÅŸi rÄƒniÅ£i, a transmis agenÅ£ia de presÄƒ rusÄƒ Interfax, citând o sursÄƒ, potrivit Reuters

Sursele externe vorbesc despre mai mulți morți și răniții. Unele surse vorbesc despre cinci morți, în timp ce altele anunță că ar fi vorba despre opt persoane moarte. 

Unii studenţi şi profesori s-au baricadat în săli de clasă, conform TASS.

Imagini video arată persoane sărind prin ferestrele de la primul etaj ca să scape din clădire.

Martori au declarat portalului independent Meduza că au văzut un bărbat în uniformă militară trăgând dintr-o puşcă mitralieră. Serviciul de presă al universităţii a declarat însă că focurile au fost trase dintr-un pistol traumatic.

Postul de televiziune REN TV a difuzat imagini care arătau oamenii sărind prin ferestrele etajului al doilea al clădirii nr. 8.

  

 

 

Sursa: Agerpres

Etichete: atac armat universitate rusia, atac armat rusia,

DatÄƒ publicare: 20-09-2021 10:38

