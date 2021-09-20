Atac armat la o universitate din Rusia. StudenÈ›ii au sÄƒrit pe geam de fricÄƒ. VIDEO

O persoanÄƒ a deschis focul, luni dimineaÅ£Äƒ, în complexul universitÄƒÅ£ii din oraÅŸul Perm (vestul Rusiei), provocând morÅ£i ÅŸi rÄƒniÅ£i, a transmis agenÅ£ia de presÄƒ rusÄƒ Interfax, citând o sursÄƒ, potrivit Reuters

Sursele externe vorbesc despre mai mulți morți și răniții. Unele surse vorbesc despre cinci morți, în timp ce altele anunță că ar fi vorba despre opt persoane moarte.

Unii studenţi şi profesori s-au baricadat în săli de clasă, conform TASS.

Imagini video arată persoane sărind prin ferestrele de la primul etaj ca să scape din clădire.

Martori au declarat portalului independent Meduza că au văzut un bărbat în uniformă militară trăgând dintr-o puşcă mitralieră. Serviciul de presă al universităţii a declarat însă că focurile au fost trase dintr-un pistol traumatic.

Postul de televiziune REN TV a difuzat imagini care arătau oamenii sărind prin ferestrele etajului al doilea al clădirii nr. 8.

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties.



Russia: An armed attack took place in Perm State University (PSU) —allegedly carried out by 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov. His weapon appears to be a standard 12G shotgun —likely Target X7 or a similar model, which is easily accessible.

Students filmed a shooter shooting a man at the entrance to Perm University (Russia)

The attack on a university in Perm killed five people; 11 people were injured. According to preliminary data, the shooting was opened by 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov. He is now detained.

He is now detained. pic.twitter.com/SWj4SvYAQY — Bitcoinski ₿ ???????????????????? (@GregorMichaj) September 20, 2021