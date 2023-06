Atac armat la o ceremonie de absolvire a unui liceu din Richmond, Virginia. Doi morți și cinci răniți în schimbul de focuri

Individul înarmat a omorât două persoane şi a rănit alte cinci, a declarat şeful interimar al poliţiei oraşului, transmite CNN, citată de News.ro.

????#BREAKING: Mass shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University's during high school graduation ceremony⁰

????#Richmond | #Virginia

Currently multiple law enforcements are on scene of a mass shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony in Monroe Park on the… pic.twitter.com/18sEoB973z