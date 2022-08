Alexandr Dughin a fost internat în spital, după ce mașina în care se afla fiica sa a fost aruncată în aer

„Ideologul ”lumii ruse” este în spital după ce a fost la locul morții fiicei sale. Nu se știe nimic despre starea sa de sănătate”, a transmis Nexta pe Twitter.

❗️Ideologist of the "Russian world" Alexander Dugin is in the hospital after visiting the scene of his daughter's death.

Nothing is yet known about his condition.

Video: Alexander Dugin at the scene of his daughter's death immediately after the explosion. pic.twitter.com/vpXgVxXjx3