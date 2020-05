Un cuplu de doctori și-a anulat nunta ca să lupte contra Covid-19. Nu și-au văzut fiica de o lună

View this post on Instagram

Roberto Tonelli and Ivana Castaniere are engaged... and pulmonologists at the same hospital. They were going to get married this September, but had to stop planning when the coronavirus pandemic hit their town of Modena in Northern Italy. Today, they spend most of their free time helping others––so much so that they haven't seen their 2-year-old daughter in over two months. This is their story. #TheHelpers #HealthcareHeroes