Conchita Wurst a renunțat la imaginea cu care a câștigat Eurovision. Cum arată acum. Galerie foto

View this post on Instagram

you're all giving me good vibes and i love fan friday! Thank you for picking up, @ifinbal, @the_nineteen_hale, @laurenwinstanley, @the_uninvited_girl, @samy_bri_maza (special thanks for recording every fiveatfive video for us!) and @jpheg. #FIVEatFIVE #fanfriday ????recap edited by @alexbadke