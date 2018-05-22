Cine este fostul soţ al lui Meghan Markle. Imagini de la prima ei nuntă, din Jamaica

Cei doi s-au căstorit în 2011, după o relație de 7 ani. Nunta a avut loc în Jamaica, pe plajă, în prezența a 102 invitați. După doar doi ani au decis să divorțeze din cauza unor “diferenţe ireconciliabile”, scrie The Sun.

Markle tocmai obţinuse rolul lui Rachel Zane din serialul “Suits” şi a fost nevoită să se mute la Toronto, iar Trevor Engelson nu a acceptat să meargă cu ea şi a rămas să lucreze la proiectele sale din Los Angeles.

