Ce piesă a câștigat titlul de „înregistrarea anului” la Premiile Grammy în anul în care te-ai născut

Abonații VOYO vor putea vedea LIVE și în exclusivitate decernarea prestigioaselor premii muzicale, din Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, și se vor delecta cu momentele impresionante pregătite de Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billy Joel sau Olivia Rodrigo.

Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson și Oprah Winfrey vor fi prezentatorii celei de-a 66-a ediții a Premiilor Grammy.

Printre artiștii anunțați se numără Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA și U2.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor poate fi văzută AICI.

Iată ce piesă a câștigat titlul de „înregistrarea anului” la Premiile Grammy în anul în care te-ai născut:

- 1959: „Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)”, Domenico Modugno

- 1960: „Mack the Knife”, Bobby Darin

- 1961: „A Summer Place”, Percy Faith & orchestra

- 1962: „Moon River”, Henry Mancini

- 1963: „I Lift My Heart in San Francisco”, Tony Bennett

- 1964: Days of Wine and Roses”, Henry Mancini

- 1965: „The Girl from Ipanema”, Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz

- 1966: „A Taste of Honey”, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

- 1967: „Strangers in the Night”, Frank Sinatra

- 1968: „Up, Up and Away”, 5th Dimension

- 1969: „Mrs. Robinson”, Simon & Grafunkel

- 1970: „Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)”, 5th Dimension

- 1971: „Bridge Over Troubled Water”, Simon & Garfunkel

- 1972: It's Too Late”, Carole King

- 1973: „The Firt Time Ever I Saw Your Face”, Roberta Flack

- 1974: „Killing me Softly with His Song”, Roberta Flack

- 1975: „I Honestly Love You”, Olivia Newton-John

- 1976: „Love Will Keep Us Together”, Captain&Tennille

- 1977: „This Masquerade”, George Benson

- 1978: „Hotel California”, The Eagles

- 1979: „Just The Way You Are”, Billy Joel

- 1980: „What A Fool Believes”, Doobie Brothers

- 1981: „Sailing”, Christopher Cross

- 1982: „Bette Davis Eyes”, Kim Carnes

- 1983: „Rosanna”, Toto

- 1984: „Beat It”, Michael Jackson

- 1985: „What's Love Got to Do with It”, Tina Turner

- 1986: „We Are the World”, USA for Africa (mai mulți artiști)

- 1987: „Higher Love”, Steve Winwood

- 1988: „Graceland”, Paul Simon

- 1989: „Don't Worry, Be Happy”, Bobby McFerrin

- 1990: „Wind Beneath My Wings”, Bette Midler

- 1991: „Another Day in Paradise”, Phil Collins

- 1992: „Unforgettable”, Natalie Cole

- 1993: „Tears in Heaven”, Eric Clapton

- 1994: „I Will Always Love You”, Whitney Houstom

- 1995: „All I Wanna Do”, Sheryl Crow

- 1996: „Kiss from a Rose”, Seal

- 1997: „Change the World”, Eric Clapton

- 1998: „Sunny Came Home”, Shawn Calvin

- 1999: „My Heart Will Go On”, Celine Dion

- 2000: „Smooth”, Santana ft. Rob Thomas

- 2001: „Beautiful Day”, U2

- 2002: „Walk On”, U2

- 2003: „Don't Know Why”, Norah Jones

- 2004: „Clocks”, Coldplay

- 2005: „Here We Go Again”, Ray Charles, Norah Jones

- 2006: „Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Green Day

- 2007: „Not Ready to Make Nice”, Dixie Chicks

- 2008: „Rehab”, Amy Winehouse

- 2009: „Please Read the Letter”, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss

- 2010: „Use Somebody”, Kings of Leon

- 2011: „Need You Now”, Lady A

- 2012: „Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

- 2013: „Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye ft. Kimbra

- 2014: „Get Lucky”, Daft Punk ft. Pharrell William, Nile Rodgers

- 2015: „Stay With Me”, Sam Smith

- 2016: „Uptown Funk”, Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

- 2017: „Hello”, Adele

- 2018: „24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

- 2019: „This Is America”, Childish Gambino

- 2020: „Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

- 2021: „Everything I Wanted”, Billie Eilish

- 2022: „Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

- 2023: „About Damn Time”, Lizzo

Sursa: People Etichete: , Dată publicare: 04-02-2024 11:51

