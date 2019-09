Cazul bizar al băiatului cu un dinte în craniu. Medicii l-au găsit după 12 zile

Medicul Teresa Brito și colegii ei de la Spitalul din Sao Bernardo au prezentat cazul într-o publicație de specialitate, notează Daily Mail.

Boy, 14, needs a tooth removed from his SKULL after he was bitten during a football match when he collided with another player - but it took doctors 12 DAYS to spot it was there https://t.co/rhPWIllEPs