Boul care a scăpat de abator datorită dimensiunilor sale

This is Knickers - who at some 1,400kg (220st) and 194cm (6ft 4in) is believed to be the biggest steer in Australia. Tap the link in our bio ????to find out more about the seven-year-old Holstein Friesian ???? who looms above the thousands of other cattle that he feeds with in rural Western Australia. In fact his size has proved to be his saving grace in avoiding the abattoir. #cow #holsteinfriesian #australia #bbcnews