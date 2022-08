În Ucraina s-a reluat fotbalul, în condiții de război. Un meci s-a întrerupt după ce a sunat alarma aeriană VIDEO

Au avut loc partidele Şahtior – Metalist, scor 5-0, Kolos – Krivbas, scor 0-0, şi Cernomoreţ – Veres, scor 3-1, potrivit News.

Chornomorets U19s v Veres U19s was interrupted by an air raid siren today mid game

The match was stopped as per protocol and resumed 25 mins later pic.twitter.com/WMKgxUPXky