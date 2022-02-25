VIDEO Ucraina a lansat un atac cu rachete asupra unei baze militare aflată în Rusia

Forțele militare ucrainene au lansat un atac cu rachete asupra unei baze militare aeriene, în Rusia.
Trupele ucrainene au lansat un atac cu rachete Tochka-U asupra aerodromului militar rus din orașul Millerovo, în regiunea Rostov.
This video, reportedly showing a Ukrainian long range missile attack on Russia's Millerovo airbase, has been correctly geolocated by a number of people to 48.951094, 40.313183 https://t.co/O2mzgo70e8 pic.twitter.com/kkJyWxq61D— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) February 25, 2022
Informația a fost confirmată de Comandamentul Forțelor Aeriene ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei, scrie hotnews.ro.
A photograph taken from approximately the same location as the video gives us a sense of the direction of the fire, but it's unclear what was hit at the moment. pic.twitter.com/iY1cYTayc0— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) February 25, 2022
Rachetele ar fi lovit pista aerodromului, dar și câteva avioane garate acolo.
It is now confirmed — Ukrainian military has delivered a strike on a Russian airfield in Millerovo, Rostov Oblast— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 25, 2022
A number of enemy aircraft have been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/xwex4z5ryg
