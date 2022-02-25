VIDEO Ucraina a lansat un atac cu rachete asupra unei baze militare aflată în Rusia

Trupele ucrainene au lansat un atac cu rachete Tochka-U asupra aerodromului militar rus din orașul Millerovo, în regiunea Rostov.

This video, reportedly showing a Ukrainian long range missile attack on Russia's Millerovo airbase, has been correctly geolocated by a number of people to 48.951094, 40.313183 https://t.co/O2mzgo70e8 pic.twitter.com/kkJyWxq61D

Informația a fost confirmată de Comandamentul Forțelor Aeriene ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei, scrie hotnews.ro.

A photograph taken from approximately the same location as the video gives us a sense of the direction of the fire, but it's unclear what was hit at the moment. pic.twitter.com/iY1cYTayc0