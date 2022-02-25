VIDEO Ucraina a lansat un atac cu rachete asupra unei baze militare aflată în Rusia

Ultima actualizare: 25-02-2022 13:19
Forțele militare ucrainene au lansat un atac cu rachete asupra unei baze militare aeriene, în Rusia.

Trupele ucrainene au lansat un atac cu rachete Tochka-U asupra aerodromului militar rus din orașul Millerovo, în regiunea Rostov.

Informația a fost confirmată de Comandamentul Forțelor Aeriene ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei, scrie hotnews.ro.

Rachetele ar fi lovit pista aerodromului, dar și câteva avioane garate acolo.

Sursa: hotnews.ro

Dată publicare: 25-02-2022 13:16

