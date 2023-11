Un jurnalist al postului Palestina TV a fost ucis în apartamentul său din Gaza, după un atac al Israelului

"Colegul Mohammad Abu Hatab a fost martirizat împreună cu membrii familiei sale într-un bombardament israelian împotriva casei sale din Khan Yunis (sudul Fâşiei Gaza)", a informat Palestine TV.

