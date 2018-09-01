Reacția violentă a unei șoferițe după ce șoferul unui autobuz i-a făcut observație în trafic

Conform nbcwashington.com, şoferul autobuzului i-a atras atenţia asupra modului în care conduce, iar femeia i-a blocat calea. A spart cu cricul geamul autovehiculului, după care a vrut să plece. Șoferul autobuzului s-a aşezat în faţa maşinii, încercând s-o împiedice, dar aceasta a demarat şi l-a luat pe bărbat pe capotă, aruncându-l la pământ.

În scurt timp a fost identificată de poliţie şi arestată câteva ore mai târziu.

We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30.

The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycR