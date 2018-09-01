Reacția violentă a unei șoferițe după ce șoferul unui autobuz i-a făcut observație în trafic

După ce i-a tăiat calea unui autobuz, o şoferiţă furioasă a spart şi unul dintre geamurile autovehiculului. Totul s-a întâmplat la Washington, iar femeia a fost arestată.
Conform nbcwashington.com, şoferul autobuzului i-a atras atenţia asupra modului în care conduce, iar femeia i-a blocat calea. A spart cu cricul geamul autovehiculului, după care a vrut să plece. Șoferul autobuzului s-a aşezat în faţa maşinii, încercând s-o împiedice, dar aceasta a demarat şi l-a luat pe bărbat pe capotă, aruncându-l la pământ.
În scurt timp a fost identificată de poliţie şi arestată câteva ore mai târziu.
We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30.
The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycRAugust 31, 2018
The suspect wanted on several charges for the offenses that occurred in the 1800 blk of Bladensburg Rd, NE, on Aug 30th, has been identified as 20-year-old Mariana Silver, of NE DC. Her vehicle- Audi A8 with DC Tags FV 9179. Seen her or the vehicle? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/gy192UhgVt— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018
Sursa: nbcwashington.com
