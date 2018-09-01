Reacția violentă a unei șoferițe după ce șoferul unui autobuz i-a făcut observație în trafic

Ultimul update: Sambata 01 Septembrie 2018 16:17
Sursa: nbcwashington.com
Data publicarii: Sambata 01 Septembrie 2018 15:35
Categorie: Internaţional
+ 0
soferita

După ce i-a tăiat calea unui autobuz, o şoferiţă furioasă a spart şi unul dintre geamurile autovehiculului. Totul s-a întâmplat la Washington, iar femeia a fost arestată.

Conform nbcwashington.com, şoferul autobuzului i-a atras atenţia asupra modului în care conduce, iar femeia i-a blocat calea. A spart cu cricul geamul autovehiculului, după care a vrut să plece. Șoferul autobuzului s-a aşezat în faţa maşinii, încercând s-o împiedice, dar aceasta a demarat şi l-a luat pe bărbat pe capotă, aruncându-l la pământ.

În scurt timp a fost identificată de poliţie şi arestată câteva ore mai târziu.

 

soferita Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: nbcwashington.com

Tags: soferita, autobuz, washington, trafic,

A condus cu bărbatul pe care l-a omorât în accident pe scaunul din dreapta. Pedeapsa primită de șoferită
A condus cu bărbatul pe care l-a omorât în accident pe scaunul din dreapta. Pedeapsa primită de șoferită
Accident pe DN 71, din cauza unei şoferiţe neatente.
Accident pe DN 71, din cauza unei şoferiţe neatente. "S-a oprit să ia un pepene"
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
PROMO
Toamna asta ai PRO TV!
Mai sunt 7 zile!

00:20
VISURI LA CHEIE
Crede în oameni!
Visuri la cheie se intoarce din 12 septembrie, la PRO TV.

00:40
ROMANII AU TALENT
Spectacolul e pe scena Romanii au Talent!
Vino la preselecție pentru sezonul #9suprem!

02:47
PROMO
Hair stylistul Aurelian Rash despre „moda” aranjării părului
Aurelian: „Nu cred că există așa ceva. Eu merg pe lucruri personalizate, unice”

00:58
LA MARUTA
Claudia Pavel si secretul tineretii
Claudia Pavel ne-a prezentat o zi de nutritie din viata ei

06:17
LA MARUTA
Speak si Stefania, videoclip energic alaturi de fani
Speak:"Stefania mereu intarzie"

07:57
LA MARUTA
In loc de camaruta, Maruta primeste un frigider
Morosanu:"Am fost in vacante si ma pregatesc sa ma lupt cu un turc!"

11:56
LA MARUTA
Mihai Petre e din nou tatic
Mihai Petre: "Am luat-o pe fata mea si pe mama mea si mergem la maternitate!"

04:29
VORBESTE LUMEA
De teama paparazilor nu face plaja in Romania
Dupa o vara plina de munca, Minodora se pregateste de vacanta.

04:52
VORBESTE LUMEA
Party mare de ziua lui Jo
Artista a facut o dubla petrecere

03:48
play
Toamna asta ai PRO TV!
play
Crede în oameni!
play
Spectacolul e pe scena Romanii au Talent!
play
Hair stylistul Aurelian Rash despre „moda” aranjării părului
play
Claudia Pavel si secretul tineretii
play
Speak si Stefania, videoclip energic alaturi de fani
play
In loc de camaruta, Maruta primeste un frigider
play
Mihai Petre e din nou tatic
play
De teama paparazilor nu face plaja in Romania
play
Party mare de ziua lui Jo
soferita
Reacția violentă a unei șoferițe după ce șoferul unui autobuz i-a făcut observație în trafic
Român dat în urmărire internațională, descoperit în dulapul cu hăinuțele fiicei de 4 ani, în Italia
Rusia, iritată de uciderea liderului pro rus în Ucraina: ”Este o provocare!”
Atac din gara din Amsterdam; două persoane, grav rănite. ”Luam în calcul un motiv terorist”
Doi români au murit, iar trei au fost răniţi în urma unui accident rutier în Ungaria
Un avion a luat foc și s-a prăbușit într-un râu, după aterizare. Pasagerii au sărit pe geamuri
racheta istock
Reuters: Iranul instalează rachete balistice în avanposturi în Irak
Aretha Franklin a fost înmormântată într-un sicriu placat cu aur, purtat într-un Cadillac roz
Un lider pro rus din Ucraina a fost ucis cu o bombă într-o cafenea
Șofer român amendat în Germania cu 21.000 de euro. Ce greșeală a făcut
Trei miniștri au demisionat, la cererea premierului, după gravul accident din Bulgaria
Zeci de familii cu nou-născuţi din mame surogat riscă să-şi piardă copiii