Paradă impresionantă la Londra. Familia regală a admirat de la balcon show-ul aviatic

Ultimul update: Miercuri 11 Iulie 2018 08:47
Data publicarii: Miercuri 11 Iulie 2018 08:41
Categorie: Internaţional
+ 0
familia regala britanica

Aviaţia regală britanică a împlinit un secol de existenţă, iar momentul a fost marcat la Londra cu o paradă şi un spectaculos show aviatic.

Aproape 100 de avioane au zburat deasupra Palatului Buckingham, spre încântarea celor aproape 70.000 de localnici şi turişti din public. 22 de avioane de luptă Typhoon au scris pe cer numărul 100.

Anul viitor, locul acestor aparate va fi luat de noile F-35 şi ele prezente la paradă. Familia regală britanică, în frunte cu regina Elisabeta a II-a a urmărit celebrările de la balconul palatului.

familia regala britanica Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer
familia regala britanica Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: Pro TV

Tags: parada, londra, familia regala,

Meghan Markle, prima ieșire în public însoțită doar de regină. La ce eveniment au participat

Meghan Markle, prima ieșire în public însoțită doar de regină. La ce eveniment au participat

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

LA MARUTA

Pandutzu, in culisele Neversea

Vloggerul Pandutzu ne spune cum a fost experienta la Neversea. Cum s-a distrat si ce artisti a intalnit in cele 4 zile de festival


06:01

LA MARUTA

Dana Savuica si Laurette, calatoare din pasiune

Dana Savuica si Laurette, dezvaluiri din calatoriile pe care le-au avut. Vezi aici cum s-au bucurat de vacante si ce locuri au vizitat vedetele


14:53

LA MARUTA

Familia Buhnici, vacanta cu rulota

George Buhnici impreuna cu sotia, dezvaluiri din vacanta la Neversea. Cum a fost experienta cu rulota


09:42

LA MARUTA

Camelia Potec, despre intalnirea cu Papa

Camelia Potec, noul presedinte al academiei de natatie, dezvaluiri despre intalnirea cu Papa


12:40

LA MARUTA

Elisabeta Turcu isi lasa piesele mostenire

Una dintre cele mai apreciate interprete de muzica populara, Elisabeta Turcu, isi lasa piesele mostenire


06:49

LA MARUTA

Lavinia Petrea si Mihai Dedu, dubla aniversare

Aniversare cu mare fast, in platoul La Maruta. Lavinia Petrea si Mihai Dedu isi serbeaza impreuna ziua de nastere.


14:59

VORBESTE LUMEA

A dat Grecia pentru Constanta

Nikos Papadopoulos s-a indragostit de Romania in urma cu 5 ani. Cum isi traieste viata grecul pe meleagurile noastre


04:52

VORBESTE LUMEA

Prietenie de-o viata

Luminita Anghel si Monica Anghel, prietene de peste 30 de ani. Prin ce peripetii au trecut cele doua artiste de-a lungul vietii


18:16

VORBESTE LUMEA

Familia Duban, aventuri pe litoral

Andrei Duban si-a scot familia in largul marii. Vezi aici cum si-au petrecut timpul pe litoral


05:09

VORBESTE LUMEA

Vor chipul femeii pe bancnote

Janina Nectara si Alina Eremia prezinta o campanie de exceptie.


10:37
play
Pandutzu, in culisele Neversea
play
Dana Savuica si Laurette, calatoare din pasiune
play
Familia Buhnici, vacanta cu rulota
play
Camelia Potec, despre intalnirea cu Papa
play
Elisabeta Turcu isi lasa piesele mostenire
play
Lavinia Petrea si Mihai Dedu, dubla aniversare
play
A dat Grecia pentru Constanta
play
Prietenie de-o viata
play
Familia Duban, aventuri pe litoral
play
Vor chipul femeii pe bancnote
familia regala britanica

Paradă impresionantă la Londra. Familia regală a admirat de la balcon show-ul aviatic

Copiii salvați din peșteră au primit calmante înainte să fie scoși. Când ar putea fi externați

Donald Trump ameninţă că va cere ţărilor NATO să ramburseze "restanţele"

Preşedintele din Zimbabwe a anunţat înfiinţarea unei agenţii spaţiale

Autoritățile din Taiwan se pregătesc pentru taifunul Maria. 2.000 de persoane, evacuate

Britanicul otrăvit cu Noviciok e conştient. Prietena lui a murit duminică

Avion prabusit Africa de Sud

Incident aviatic, în Africa de Sud. Sunt cel puțin 19 victime

Trump a plecat în turneul european care va decide soarta NATO

Drumul spre libertate al copiilor din Thailanda: 800 de metri, parcurși în întuneric, printre stânci tăioase

Bebeluș salvat de la moarte, după ce a stat 9 ore îngropat în munți

Țara unde polițiștii riscă să fie suspendați din funcție dacă nu slăbesc

Kim Jong-un a preferat să viziteze o plantație de cartofi în loc să se întâlnească cu Mike Pompeo