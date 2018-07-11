Paradă impresionantă la Londra. Familia regală a admirat de la balcon show-ul aviatic

Getty

Aviaţia regală britanică a împlinit un secol de existenţă, iar momentul a fost marcat la Londra cu o paradă şi un spectaculos show aviatic.

Aproape 100 de avioane au zburat deasupra Palatului Buckingham, spre încântarea celor aproape 70.000 de localnici şi turişti din public. 22 de avioane de luptă Typhoon au scris pe cer numărul 100.

Anul viitor, locul acestor aparate va fi luat de noile F-35 şi ele prezente la paradă. Familia regală britanică, în frunte cu regina Elisabeta a II-a a urmărit celebrările de la balconul palatului.

At the RAF 100 Parade in London today! Pleasure to watch the teamwork and precision in the RAF, as well as enjoy the company of Air Cadets from across the globe! #IACE #RAF100 #RAFValley #No2WelshWing #BuckinghamPalace #whatwedo @2WWAirCadets @2445AirCadets @RAFValleyStnCdr pic.twitter.com/AmuqROuBeE — Elin Haf Jones (@elin_haf) 10 July 2018

Great day in London for the #RAF100 celebrations. Great parade and awesome flypast. Added bonus in catching up with some of my RAFAC colleagues including OCs @209SqnATC, @1936SqnATC, @OC1239Sqn, @OC936_ATC. Great to see some RAF friends too. In all, a thoroughly great day ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/c57eNWTBzW — Sqn Ldr M Richards (@Projects_SEMids) 10 July 2018

Celebrating 100 years of the RAF today in London--Part of the parade down the mall. #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/yAyaUBPci4 — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowieMP) 10 July 2018

