O tânără voluntară din Ucraina a fost omorâtă în timp ce ducea hrană la un adăpost de animale

Anastsiia Yalanskaya a fost unul dintre cele trei persoane ucise în Bucha, la aproape 30 de kilometri de Kiev.

This is Anastasiia Yalanskaya ????????

She was killed yesterday, just outside Kyiv, delivering supplies to a dog shelter that was without food for 3 days

The car she was in was targeted at close range

Yalanskaya stayed behind in Kyiv to volunteer as everyone fled around her pic.twitter.com/0Q9ZtLy8bo