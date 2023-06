Explozie în Kramatorsk. Trei persoane au murit, iar 22 au fost rănite

Un restaurant şi o zonă comercială din centrul oraşului au fost avariate în urma loviturii de marţi, a anunţat Ministerul ucrainean de Interne, scrie News.ro.

President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak said at least three people were killed by a Russian June 27 missile strike at Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Today, russian terrorists hit a cafe in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

UPD. UPD. At least 3 civilians have been killed, and 25 have been injured. Currently, a search and rescue operation is underway.#russiaisaterroriststate

