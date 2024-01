Ce a pățit un bărbat care a intrat înarmat într-o cafenea din Germania și a luat ostatici. Cu unul a încercat să fugă

Un purtător de cuvânt al poliţiei locale, contactat, vineri, de AFP, a refuzat să ofere detalii despre ostatic sau motivaţiile autorului răpirii, relatează AFP, scrie News.ro.

❗???????????? - A man armed with a pistol took four people hostage at a Starbucks coffee shop in the German city of Ulm.

All hostages in Ulm, Germany, were released and the gunman was detained. pic.twitter.com/M4grhmOtT0