Rihanna i-a postat imaginea pe Instagram, iar viața ei s-a schimbat complet

View this post on Instagram

Be prepared to receive exactly what you put out into the universe! Nothing happens by accident! It’s all apart of #GodsPlan One day you are using your favorite products because you love them and the next day you are using your favorite products and become their newest ambassador at the same time! Dreams really do come true, if you believe YOU deserve them! Thank you @TheManeChoice for picking me and thank you @CourtneyAdeleye for flying me out to Las Vegas to see you and giving me one on one PRICELESS mentorship! I am so blessed beyond measure! I can’t wait to share with you all a BIG surprise! As for now, it’s time to turn my straight hair back into my beautiful CURLS with #TropicalMoringa #AlaaSkyy x #TheManeChoice