VIDEO Liftul cu pedale, în lupta cu Covid-19. Ce spun cei care îl folosesc

Un centru comercial din Thailanda își protejează clienții împotriva noului coronavirus cu o metodă inedită, scrie tgcom24.it.
Seacon Square din Bangkok a introdus pedale în lifturi pentru ca oamenii să nu mai atingă butoanele cu mâinile.
The Seacon Square in Thailand's Bangkok has put foot pedals in the lifts to let customers press the elevator buttons hands-free in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Thailand opened malls and department stores on Sunday for the first time since March || MBCtv pic.twitter.com/NuABz5KB3Y— MBC TV ODISHA (@MBCTVODISHA) May 22, 2020
Clienții au privit uimiți, dar s-au arătat încântați. ”Mă simt mai în siguranță”, a spus una dintre vizitatoare, potrivit mbctv.
Thailanda a deschis de duminică mallurile și marile magazine, pentru prima dată din martie.
المركز التجاري Seacon Square الواقع في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك يبتكر دواسات ذكية للمصاعد بدل الازرار للوقاية من كورونا في إطار سعيهم لحماية المتسوقين من الإصابة بفيروس كورونا.
????ما رايك بهذه الخطوة ؟!#العالم_في_مواجهة_كورونا pic.twitter.com/M2U9mLniQc— ????????????ℝ (@AbuAlnebras) May 21, 2020
