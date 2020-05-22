VIDEO Liftul cu pedale, în lupta cu Covid-19. Ce spun cei care îl folosesc

22-05-2020 18:37


lift cu pedale bangkok

Un centru comercial din Thailanda își protejează clienții împotriva noului coronavirus cu o metodă inedită, scrie tgcom24.it.

Seacon Square din Bangkok a introdus pedale în lifturi pentru ca oamenii să nu mai atingă butoanele cu mâinile. 

Clienții au privit uimiți, dar s-au arătat încântați. ”Mă simt mai în siguranță”, a spus una dintre vizitatoare, potrivit mbctv.

Thailanda a deschis de duminică mallurile și marile magazine, pentru prima dată din martie.

Citește și
Țara care folosește androizi pentru a combate noul coronavirus

 

lift cu pedale bangkok

Sursa: M.I.

Tags: coronavirus, masuri protectie, lift cu pedale, thailanda, bangkok,

Cum ajută urșii panda la respectarea distanțării sociale într-un restaurant
Cum ajută urșii panda la respectarea distanțării sociale într-un restaurant
Țara care folosește androizi pentru a combate noul coronavirus
Țara care folosește androizi pentru a combate noul coronavirus
Spitalul care oferă viziere pentru nou-născuți. ”Sunt atât de drăguți!”
Spitalul care oferă viziere pentru nou-născuți. ”Sunt atât de drăguți!”

Recomandări Video

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
Trending Review cu Daragiu
Românul care face sute de milioane pe youtube - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 30

22:53
Facem Level
Facem Level – episodul 3: Pain află un nou blestem în Minecraft

25:18
Viata bate vlogul
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 9: Diana C: de la temeri la 5Gang

25:15
How To TikTok
How to TikTok, episodul 1

06:36
Las Fierbinți
Best of Dorel - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Dorel din sezonul 16

14:02
Românii Au Talent
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 15

01:30:29
Exclusiv PRO TV Plus
Home Workout - episodul 1: În cuplu antrenamentele pot fi mai amuzante. Exerciții pentru grupele de mușchi inferioare și abdomen

04:57
La Măruță
Van Damme vs. Betivan

01:49
Militia Modei by Costi Dita
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: „Când apare Kim Kardashian ne uităm toți ca broasca la barieră!”

05:28
play
Românul care face sute de milioane pe youtube - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 30
play
Facem Level – episodul 3: Pain află un nou blestem în Minecraft
play
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, episodul 9: Diana C: de la temeri la 5Gang
play
How to TikTok, episodul 1
play
Best of Dorel - cele mai tari şi amuzante momente cu Dorel din sezonul 16
play
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 15
play
Home Workout - episodul 1: În cuplu antrenamentele pot fi mai amuzante. Exerciții pentru grupele de mușchi inferioare și abdomen
play
Van Damme vs. Betivan
play
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: „Când apare Kim Kardashian ne uităm toți ca broasca la barieră!”