VIDEO Liftul cu pedale, în lupta cu Covid-19. Ce spun cei care îl folosesc

Seacon Square din Bangkok a introdus pedale în lifturi pentru ca oamenii să nu mai atingă butoanele cu mâinile.

The Seacon Square in Thailand's Bangkok has put foot pedals in the lifts to let customers press the elevator buttons hands-free in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Thailand opened malls and department stores on Sunday for the first time since March || MBCtv pic.twitter.com/NuABz5KB3Y