Copilul care învață să meargă pentru a sprijini lupta contra Covid-19. Ce donații a strâns până acum

A six-year-old boy with spina bifida has raised more than £70,000 for the NHS by walking ten metres a day after being inspired to use his walking frame by Captain Tom Moore.⁠ ⁠ Frank Mills, from Bristol, only started walking 18 months ago and his family have been struggling to encourage him to travel even short distances using his frame.⁠ ⁠ However, after Frank saw Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old Second World War veteran who has raised more than £27 million for the NHS by using a walking frame to complete 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, he told his family: “I want to do that.”⁠ ⁠ To read more visit the link in our bio ⁠ ⁠ ???? justgiving.com/fundraising/franksfinishlinefundraiser⁠ ⁠

