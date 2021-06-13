VIDEO: Explozie puternică a unei conducte de gaz în China. Sunt cel puțin 11 morți și 37 de răniți

În total, 144 de persoane au fost evacuate în urma exploziei până la ora locală 11.00 (03.00 GMT).

#BREAKING More than 11 people killed, 37 wounded, Total of 144 were rescued and hospitalized as of 11AM CST after a gas explosion occurred in the m market in Yanhu Community, #Shiyan City, China #BreakingNews #China #Shiyan pic.twitter.com/pS2oJwYBMi

Explozia a dus la prăbuşirea acoperişului unei pieţe alimentare la ora 06.30, au relatat media locale.

Spitalele din Shiyan fac apel la locuitori să vină să doneze sânge pentru răniţii aflaţi în stare critică, a mai anunţat CCTV, potrivit Agerpres.

The casualties have not yet been released. Shiyan City mobilized all fire rescue personnel to urgently rescue the wounded, and major hospitals in Shiyan City are also actively treating the wounded. pic.twitter.com/p9IqY9rlR6