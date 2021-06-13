VIDEO: Explozie puternică a unei conducte de gaz în China. Sunt cel puțin 11 morți și 37 de răniți

Dată publicare: 13-06-2021 09:59
Dată actualizare: 13-06-2021 10:08


Explozie in China

Explozia unei conducte de gaz într-un cartier rezidenţial din oraşul chinez Shiyan, provincia centrală Hubei, a ucis cel puțin 11 persoane şi a rănit alte 37, aflate în stare critică, a relatat duminică postul de stat CCTV, transmite Reuters.

În total, 144 de persoane au fost evacuate în urma exploziei până la ora locală 11.00 (03.00 GMT).

Explozia a dus la prăbuşirea acoperişului unei pieţe alimentare la ora 06.30, au relatat media locale.

Spitalele din Shiyan fac apel la locuitori să vină să doneze sânge pentru răniţii aflaţi în stare critică, a mai anunţat CCTV, potrivit Agerpres.

Sursa: Agerpres

Tags: china, explozie,

