Valul de căldură din Marea Britanie a topit și străzile. Un camion s-a scufundat în asfalt

Conform metro.co.uk, o stradă din Newbury, Berkshire, s-a blocat joi după ce un camion cu materiale reciclabile s-a scufundat în asfaltul topit. Drumul a rămas blocat peste noapte pentru reparații.

The British heatwave continues to cause damage, and this time melted roads caused a bin lorry to get stuck. The Old Bath Road in Newbury, Berkshire, got blocked on Thursday when the refuse collection and waste recycling truckâ€™s w... pic.twitter.com/gF4DpM0GfZ

De asemenea, tot din cauza căldurii, un bărbat a rămas cu un picior blocat în asfaltul topit.

Metro Man gets foot stuck in sinkhole as tarmac gives way during UK heatwave Metro A man got his foot stuck in a sinkhole during the UK heatwave this week after the road melted beneath his feet. The unnamed 24-year-old, who was on his way to buy… https://t.co/7pBiOCUZ1L pic.twitter.com/QcellwvE4h