Valul de căldură din Marea Britanie a topit și străzile. Un camion s-a scufundat în asfalt

Valul de căldură din Marea Britanie continuă să facă pagube, iar o stradă „topită” a „înghițit” un camion.

Conform metro.co.uk, o stradă din Newbury, Berkshire, s-a blocat joi după ce un camion cu materiale reciclabile s-a scufundat în asfaltul topit. Drumul a rămas blocat peste noapte pentru reparații.

De asemenea, tot din cauza căldurii, un bărbat a rămas cu un picior blocat în asfaltul topit.

”Nu am mai văzut așa ceva”. Australienii au rămas cu mașinile împotmolite în asfaltul topit. FOTO

Și șoferii dintr-o regiune din nordul Australiei s-au confruntat cu aceleași probleme. Ei s-au plâns că au fost nevoiţi să-şi abandoneze vehiculele după ce roţile acestora s-au afundat în asfaltul topit, unii dintre ei susţinând că au suferit daune chiar şi la nivelul barelor de protecţie şi al caroseriilor.

Sursa: metro.co.uk

