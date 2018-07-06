Valul de căldură din Marea Britanie a topit și străzile. Un camion s-a scufundat în asfalt

Valul de căldură din Marea Britanie continuă să facă pagube, iar o stradă „topită” a „înghițit” un camion.
Conform metro.co.uk, o stradă din Newbury, Berkshire, s-a blocat joi după ce un camion cu materiale reciclabile s-a scufundat în asfaltul topit. Drumul a rămas blocat peste noapte pentru reparații.
https://t.co/y1b2tiNMBq{
2018/07/06
The British heatwave continues to cause damage, and this time melted roads caused a bin lorry to get stuck. The Old Bath Road in Newbury, Berkshire, got blocked on Thursday when the refuse collection and waste recycling truckâ€™s w... pic.twitter.com/gF4DpM0GfZ— NewsLiveUpdates (@NewsLiveUpdate1) 6 July 2018
De asemenea, tot din cauza căldurii, un bărbat a rămas cu un picior blocat în asfaltul topit.
Metro Man gets foot stuck in sinkhole as tarmac gives way during UK heatwave Metro A man got his foot stuck in a sinkhole during the UK heatwave this week after the road melted beneath his feet. The unnamed 24-year-old, who was on his way to buy… https://t.co/7pBiOCUZ1L pic.twitter.com/QcellwvE4h— LutonTweets (@Lutontweets) 6 July 2018
Și șoferii dintr-o regiune din nordul Australiei s-au confruntat cu aceleași probleme. Ei s-au plâns că au fost nevoiţi să-şi abandoneze vehiculele după ce roţile acestora s-au afundat în asfaltul topit, unii dintre ei susţinând că au suferit daune chiar şi la nivelul barelor de protecţie şi al caroseriilor.
Sursa: metro.co.uk
Tags: caldura, marea britanie,