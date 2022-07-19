spania, canicula
Val de caniculă în Marea Britanie. A fost emis cod roșu de căldură extremă în Anglia

19-07-2022 | 08:59

Extreme temperatures in the United Kingdom continue today. On Monday, the maximum in the thermometers will reach 42 degrees Celsius.

 

Raluca Ionescu-Heroiu

According to BBC and news.ro , this is one of the hottest days in the history of Great Britain.

A day ago, on Monday, in Suffolk, a county in the east of England, a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius was reached.

The UK temperature record is 38.7 degrees Celsius and was reached in 2019.

Wales also faced the hottest day ever. Thermometers showed 37.1 degrees Celsius.

incendii europa
Alertă de căldură extremă în vestul Europei. În Marea Britanie a fost emis cod roșu pentru prima dată în istorie

Code red extreme heat in England

The Met Office has issued a code red warning of extreme heat covering much of central, northern and south-eastern England. Moreover, Network Rail issued a warning on Tuesday that passengers are advised not to travel.

Many of the train routes have been suspended

No Thameslink or Great Northern service is scheduled to run north London all day and there will be no service from LondoKing's Cross or the East Coast main line. There will also be limited services from London Euston, London Marylebone and the East Midlands Railway.

Forecast temperatures are higher than the design limits for railway equipment and airlines.

There have also been warnings about pressure on hospitals and ambulances as temperatures will peak on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, several schools were closed despite government recommendations.

Water companies in the south and east of England have warned that increased demand is leading to low pressure and even supply disruptions for some households.

