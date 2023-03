Un tren care transporta etanol și clorură de vinil a deraiat. Populația din împrejurimi a fost evacuată, în SUA | VIDEO

Trenul, operat de compania feroviară Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), a deraiat în jurul orei locale 01.00 (06:00 GMT) în oraşul Raymond, Minnesota, scrie Agerpres.

????#BREAKING: Train carrying Ethanol has Derailed causing it to explode Prompting Immediate Evacuation Orders for Residents within Half-Mile Radius ⁰

????#Raymond | #Minnesota

Emergency officials have issued an urgent evacuation notice for Raymond City, Minnesota, following a… pic.twitter.com/HljsrnA8gG