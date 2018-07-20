Tornade violente în statul american Iowa. 17 persoane au fost rănite. VIDEO

tornada

Mai multe tornade violente au lovit statul american Iowa, rănind 17 persoane și distrugând clădiri din trei orașe. De asemenea, un spital a fost evacuat, relatează NY Post.

Orașele Marshalltown, Pella și Bondurant au fost devastate de tornade: mai multe acoperișuri au fost rupte, iar ziduri dărâmate.

Singurul spital din Marshalltown a fost avariat, iar toți cei 40 de pcienți au fost transferați într-o altă unitate, în Waterloo.

De asemenea, zeci de mașini au fost luate pe sus și îngrămădite într-o parcare.

Meteorologii spun că tornadee s-au format subit și i-au luat prin surprindere.

 

tornada Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: New York Post

Tags: tornada, iowa,

