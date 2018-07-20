Tornade violente în statul american Iowa. 17 persoane au fost rănite. VIDEO

Mai multe tornade violente au lovit statul american Iowa, rănind 17 persoane și distrugând clădiri din trei orașe. De asemenea, un spital a fost evacuat, relatează NY Post.
Orașele Marshalltown, Pella și Bondurant au fost devastate de tornade: mai multe acoperișuri au fost rupte, iar ziduri dărâmate.
Singurul spital din Marshalltown a fost avariat, iar toți cei 40 de pcienți au fost transferați într-o altă unitate, în Waterloo.
De asemenea, zeci de mașini au fost luate pe sus și îngrămădite într-o parcare.
Meteorologii spun că tornadee s-au format subit și i-au luat prin surprindere.
Debris goes flying as a tornado touches down in central Iowa, where several people were injured as severe storms moved through the area. https://t.co/aSC6Ixthco pic.twitter.com/xR0R138tQF— ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018
"Houses are being torn to shreds."
A tornado rips the roof off several homes near Des Moines, Iowa as severe thunderstorms moved across the state. A number of minor injuries have been reported. https://t.co/l8mFxelzN5 pic.twitter.com/7fA7vJ1TPg— ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018
Tornado's aftermath: Vehicles flipped over and piled on top of one another in the parking lot of a central Iowa company where several people were injured as severe weather made its way across the region. https://t.co/DiOiUkfw2Q pic.twitter.com/AOFOapIqEq— ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018
Sursa: New York Post