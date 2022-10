Miei la tăiere. Familiile rușilor trimiși să lupte în Ucraina primesc câte o oaie de la stat

În total, 91 de animale au fost distribuite locuitorilor din districtele Sut-Kholsky, Mongun-Tayginsky, Barun-Khemchykskyi, Ulug-Khemsky, Chedi-Khol'skiy, Erzyas, Tes-Khemsky, Chaa-Kholsky și Dzun-Khemchiksky, potrivit Pravda.

Head of Tuva region ordered to give a ram to each family of a mobilized man.

He thinks it will help the families feel they are not alone with their problems.

Mobilized Russians should feel proud they are worth a whole ram in the eyes of their government. pic.twitter.com/xvhKfBjbTG