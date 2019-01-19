Întâlnire spectaculoasă în adâncuri. Câțiva scafandri au înotat cu un rechin uriaș, în Hawaii

Câţiva scafandri au avut o întâlnire neaşteaptă, dar paşnică, cu un rechin uriaş, cel mai mare filmat vreodată în largul insulelor Hawaii.
Filmau rechini dintr-o specie comună, rechini tigru, care se hrăneau din leşul unei balene moarte, când a apărut "Marele Alb".
Te trec fiorii doar dacă priveşti aceste imagini - scafandri alături de unul dintre cei mai mari rechini filmaţi vreodată, dacă nu cel mai mare. Ce au simţit, însă, cei care au fost atât de aproape de uriaşul adâncurilor?
Juan Oliphant, cercetător la rezervaţia marină din Oahu, Hawaii, şi logodnica lui, Ocean Ramsey, au înotat alături de Marele alb. Şi au difuzat aceste imagini ca o pledoarie: Rechinii nu trebuie consideraţi bestii înfricoşătoare, ci trebuie protejaţi. Putem coexista paşnic - insistă cei doi.
Juan Oliphant: ”Ideea că rechinii îi văd pe oameni doar ca sursă de hrană este o prostie şi trebuie s-o schimbăm. Teama şi percepţia pe care cei mai mulţi oameni o au faţă de rechini conduc, în cele din urmă, la dispariţia acestor vietăţi.”
View this post on Instagram
Great White Breakfast •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #feeding #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #haolegirl
Ramsey se numără printre cei care militează pentru instituirea unui moratoriu asupra vânătorii de rechini, în apele din jurul insulelor Hawaii, şi spera ca anul acesta demersul să devină în sfârşit lege.
Ocean Ramsey: ”Rechinii nu prea sunt priviţi cu simpatie, mai ales din cauza modului în care sunt prezentaţi în media, ca nişte apariţii deloc drăgălaşe. Eu, însă, nu sunt de acord cu asta şi încerc să popularizez astfel de imagini care arată că putem coexista paşnic. Nu putem să-i urâm doar pentru că sunt prădători. Avem nevoie de ei pentru ecosisteme marine sănătoase.”
View this post on Instagram
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! ???? •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue
Desigur, asta nu înseamnă că oamenii se pot aventura într-un mod nechibzuit, ignorând pericolul, în apele în care inaota aceşti giganţi. Mai ales dacă acolo există sursele lor de hrană, de exemplu leşul unei balene în putrefacţie.
Uriaşul filmat în largul insulelor Hawaii ar putea fi o creatură marină aproape legendară - Deep Blue, un rechin femelă din specia marele alb, în vârstă de aproximativ 50 de ani, de 6 metri şi cântărind cam 2 tone şi jumătate.
View this post on Instagram
When we slipped into the water yesterday morning we had no idea what was in store for us. In search of tiger sharks we found curiously quiet waters. We didn’t have to wait long though as this ocean great revealed herself. Serene and graceful, she curiously weaved her way around us. For hours we swam drifting together through the sea in the current. We watched as she fed and swam, marveling at her round belly, perhaps she’s eating for more than one? She doesn’t have a spot tag and we’re going through the databases to ID her but she appears to be new. Stay tuned for more photos and snippets of encounters. *update* she’s Deep Blue! •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #deepblue
Sursa: Pro TV
Tags: rechin, scafandri, hawaii,