Focuri de armă într-un magazin din Kentucky. O persoană a fost reținută. VIDEO

De asemenea, o persoană se află în custodia Poliției după incident, au anunțat autoritățile, conform CNN.

Un martor care făcea cumpărături în magazin a povestit că a văzut două persoane care trăgeau una asupra celeilalte, iar o femeie a fost prinsă la mijloc, fiind rănită mortal.

Just talked to a man who is an EMT and was shopping and he saw two people shooting at each other and says an elderly woman was caught in the crossfire . He tried to do CPR on her, but says she died.