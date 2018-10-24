Focuri de armă într-un magazin din Kentucky. O persoană a fost reținută. VIDEO

atac sua

Mai multe focuri de armă s-au tras într-un magazin din Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Statele Unite. Din primele informații, mai multe persoane au fost rănite.

De asemenea, o persoană se află în custodia Poliției după incident, au anunțat autoritățile, conform CNN.

Un martor care făcea cumpărături în magazin a povestit că a văzut două persoane care trăgeau una asupra celeilalte, iar o femeie a fost prinsă la mijloc, fiind rănită mortal.

 

atac sua Seymour Hersh, jurnalist castigator al premiului Pulitzer

Sursa: CNN

