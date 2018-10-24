Focuri de armă într-un magazin din Kentucky. O persoană a fost reținută. VIDEO

Mai multe focuri de armă s-au tras într-un magazin din Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Statele Unite. Din primele informații, mai multe persoane au fost rănite.
De asemenea, o persoană se află în custodia Poliției după incident, au anunțat autoritățile, conform CNN.
Un martor care făcea cumpărături în magazin a povestit că a văzut două persoane care trăgeau una asupra celeilalte, iar o femeie a fost prinsă la mijloc, fiind rănită mortal.
Just talked to a man who is an EMT and was shopping and he saw two people shooting at each other and says an elderly woman was caught in the crossfire . He tried to do CPR on her, but says she died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/H9SNqBVq7I— Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) October 24, 2018
Breaking: Multiple victims reported following a shooting at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zcWVJAouHu— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 24, 2018
Reports of multiple people shot inside Jeffersontown Kroger. One cashier tells me she heard multiple gunshots and ran out of the store to safety. pic.twitter.com/18dmMFVpRT— Rachael Krause (@RKrauseWAVE) October 24, 2018
Sursa: CNN
Tags: focuri de arma, magazin, sua, kentucky,