Clipe de coșmar într-un parc de distracții din Anglia. Mai multe persoane au atârnat cu capul în jos într-un carusel

Imaginile șocante arată cum șapte persoane din vagon atârnă la aproximativ zece metri de sol, potrivit The Sun.

A rescue operation was launched today after a rollercoaster broke down on Southend seafront.

The Rage rollercoaster came to halt with riders stuck on the vertical lift, laying on their backs.

Engineers at the theme park quickly begun an evacuation & safely rescued the riders. pic.twitter.com/2SEYnTCqiU