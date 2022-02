A murit băiatul care rămăsese blocat într-un puţ în sud-estul Afganistanului de marţi

Haidar ”ne-a părăsit pentrutotdeauna”, a anunţat într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter un sonsilier de rang înalt la Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, Anas Haqqani.

Five-year-old Haidar wanted to help adults as they dug a new borehole in the drought-hit village of Shokak in southern Afghanistan. He survived three days but died shortly after rescue workers reached him.#SaveHaidar pic.twitter.com/0YrMUNrmrX