A fost, din nou, haos pe strÄƒzile din Melbourne. Protestatarii au blocat o autostradÄƒ È™i s-au urcat pe maÈ™ini. VIDEO È™i FOTO

Ultima actualizare: 21-09-2021 11:19
protest Melbourne
Getty

Mii de protestatari au revenit pe strÄƒzile din Melbourne creând haos, au ocupat o autostradÄƒ, au oprit traficul È™i s-au urcat pe maÈ™inile oprite, din cauza restricÈ›iilor impuse prin prisma pandemiei.

Ei au lovit mașini, inclusiv mașini de poliție, au forțat tramvaiele să oprească, au consumat alcool, au dat cu fumigene, au aruncat cu diverse obiecte spre polițiști și au agresat un jurnalist.

"Vom opri acest protest. Principala noastră grijă este siguranța oamenilor", a transmis comisarul șef al poliției din Victoria, Shane Patton.

El a precizat că după ce vor opri protestul, oamenii legii vor cerceta cine a pornit acest proteste, iar acele persoane vor fi trase la răspundere. Comisarul a mai spus că numărul protestatarilor a variant de la 1.000 la 2.000 pe parcursul zilei.

În weekend, sute de persoane au fost arestate la Melbourne și la Sydney, în timpul protestelor neautorizate anti-lockdown.

Citește și
Proteste violente în Australia față de restricțiile Covid-19. Poliția a folosit spray-uri

 

 

Sursa: 9news.com

Etichete: proteste melbourne, proteste violente melbourne,

DatÄƒ publicare: 21-09-2021 10:58

ArestÄƒri la Sydney ÅŸi Melbourne, dupÄƒ manifestaÅ£ii Ã®mpotriva restricÅ£iilor. Cinci poliÈ›iÈ™ti au fost cÄƒlcaÈ›i Ã®n picioare
ArestÄƒri la Sydney ÅŸi Melbourne, dupÄƒ manifestaÅ£ii Ã®mpotriva restricÅ£iilor. Cinci poliÈ›iÈ™ti au fost cÄƒlcaÈ›i Ã®n picioare
Proteste violente Ã®n Australia faÈ›Äƒ de restricÈ›iile Covid-19. PoliÈ›ia a folosit spray-uri
Proteste violente Ã®n Australia faÈ›Äƒ de restricÈ›iile Covid-19. PoliÈ›ia a folosit spray-uri
Proteste violente Ã®n Australia, din cauza restricÈ›iilor Covid-19. Èšara, afectatÄƒ de Delta
Proteste violente Ã®n Australia, din cauza restricÈ›iilor Covid-19. Èšara, afectatÄƒ de Delta
