A fost, din nou, haos pe strÄƒzile din Melbourne. Protestatarii au blocat o autostradÄƒ È™i s-au urcat pe maÈ™ini. VIDEO È™i FOTO

Ei au lovit mașini, inclusiv mașini de poliție, au forțat tramvaiele să oprească, au consumat alcool, au dat cu fumigene, au aruncat cu diverse obiecte spre polițiști și au agresat un jurnalist.

"Vom opri acest protest. Principala noastră grijă este siguranța oamenilor", a transmis comisarul șef al poliției din Victoria, Shane Patton.

El a precizat că după ce vor opri protestul, oamenii legii vor cerceta cine a pornit acest proteste, iar acele persoane vor fi trase la răspundere. Comisarul a mai spus că numărul protestatarilor a variant de la 1.000 la 2.000 pe parcursul zilei.

În weekend, sute de persoane au fost arestate la Melbourne și la Sydney, în timpul protestelor neautorizate anti-lockdown.

The group can be seen hurling objects and attempting to smash windows, forcing the Public Order Response Team to move in.

SHOCKING: Protesters have attacked several police cars in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon.

The protesters are dispersed all along the freeway, people saying they're directionless don't get it, they blocked traffic & aren't localised so police can do nothing. This may happen again tomorrow. The premier of Melbourne Dan Andrews is so screwed. pic.twitter.com/sba6s8wll3

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protesters are right now stopping traffic while marching along the West Gate Freeway.

Aerial vision has captured a steady stream of construction workers in high-vis sprawling across the busy highway in Docklands.

LATEST: https://t.co/49xjvXWoc6 pic.twitter.com/NtNg3gEn01