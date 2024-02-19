Premiile BAFTA 2024. Filmul ”Oppenheimer” este marele câștigător al galei din acest an. Lista completă a premiilor

Pelicula care spune povestea părintelui bombei atomice și-a adjudecat premiul pentru cel mai bun film, dar a primit si trofeul pentru regie.

Christopher Nolan, regizor: "Este o onoare incredibilă să mă aflu aici, acasă și să primesc acest premiu din partea BAFTA, la Royal Festival Hall, unde mama și tata obișnuiau să mă târască pentru a mai prinde și eu niște cultură. Câte ceva s-a mai lipit..."

Cillian Murphy, care a intrat in pielea fizicianului, a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal.

Getty

Filmul "Barbie" nu a câştigat niciun trofeu.

Premiul pentru cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal a fost obținut de Emma Stone - pentru interpretarea din "Poor Things".

Getty

Emma Stone, actriță: "Este o mare onoare pentru mine. Și dacă tot suntem în Londra, trebuie să încep prin a mulțumi profesorului de pronunție, Neil Swain, pentru că eu am interpreat rolul unei britanice în acest film și n-a râs de mine când m-a învățat cum să pronunț „apă”, deși eu, o americancă, spun....„apă”."

Comedia, cu accente de film noir, o prezinta pe Bella Baxter, o tânără din Londra victoriană. Personajul este readus la viaţă de un om de ştiinţă și începe o veritabilă odisee a autodescoperirii.

La ediția din acest an a premiilor BAFTA, drama istorică „The Zone of Interest” a primit trofeul pentru cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină. Iar producția „20 de zile în Mariupol” a fost câștigătoare la categoria "cel mai bun documentar".

Casa Regală a avut și de această dată un reprezentant la marele eveniment.

Prințul William a pășit însă pe covorul roșu singur. Soția lui, ducesa de Cambridge, a luat o pauză de la viața publică, din cauza unor probleme de sănătate.

Premiile BAFTA 2024 - LISTA completă a câștigătorilor:

Cel mai bun film

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “The Holdovers” - Mark Johnson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Cel mai bun regizor

Andrew Haigh - “All of Us Strangers”, Justine Triet - “Anatomy of a Fall", Alexander Payne - “The Holdovers”, Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jonathan Glazer - “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar

Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, Claire Foy - “All of Us Strangers”, Sandra Hüller - “The Zone of Interest”, Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Robert De Niro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jacob Elordi - “Saltburn”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Paul Mescal - “All of Us Strangers”, Dominic Sessa - “The Holdovers”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol principal

Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”, Sandra Hüller - “Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan - “Maestro”, Vivian Oparah - “Rye Lane”, Margot Robbie - “Barbie”, Emma Stone - “Poor Things” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal

Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Colman Domingo - “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers”, Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”, Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Teo Yoo - “Past Lives”

Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce (câştigător), Sophie Wilde

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (câştigător), “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “The Holdovers” - David Hemingson, “Maestro” - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, “Past Lives” - Celine Song

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh, “American Fiction” - Cord Jefferson (câştgător), “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “Past Lives” - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, “Society of the Snow” - J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer (câştigător)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

“The Boy and the Heron” - Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki (câştigător), “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram, “Elemental” - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Cel mai bun documentar

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath (câştigător), “American Symphony” - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun, “Beyond Utopia” - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, “Wham!” - Chris Smith

Cel mai bun film britanic

“All of Us Strangers” - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska (câştigător)

Cel mai bun debut britanic pentru un scenarist, regizor sau producător

“Blue Bag Life” - Lisa Selby (regizor), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (regizor, producător), Alex Fry (producător), “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” - Christopher Sharp (regizor) [de asemenea regizat de Moses Bwayo], “Earth Mama” - Savanah Leaf (scenarist, regizor, producător), Shirley O’Connor (producător), Medb Riordan (producător) - câştigător, “How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker (scenarist, regizor), “Is There Anybody Out There?” - Ella Glendining (regizor)

Cea mai bună distribuţie

“All of Us Strangers” - Kahleen Crawford, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Cynthia Arra, “The Holdovers” - Susan Shopmaker (câştigător), “How to Have Sex” - Isabella Odoffin, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cea mai bună imagine

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Rodrigo Prieto, “Maestro” - Matthew Libatique, “Oppenheimer” - Hoyte van Hoytema (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Robbie Ryan, “The Zone of Interest” - Łukasz Żal

Cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Laurent Sénéchal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Thelma Schoonmaker, “Oppenheimer” - Jennifer Lame (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “The Zone of Interest” - Paul Watts

Cele mai bune costume

“Barbie” - Jacqueline Durran, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jacqueline West, “Napoleon” - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, “Oppenheimer” - Ellen Mirojnick, “Poor Things” - Holly Waddington (câştigător)

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cea mai bună coafură

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, “Maestro” - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, “Napoleon” - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, “Oppenheimer” - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, “Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Cea mai bună muzică originală

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Robbie Robertson, “Oppenheimer” - Ludwig Göransson (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Jerskin Fendrix, “Saltburn” - Anthony Willis, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Daniel Pemberton

Cea mai bună scenografie

“Barbie” - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, “Oppenheimer” - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, “Poor Things” - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek (câştigător), “The Zone of Interest” - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Cel mai bun sunet

“Ferrari” - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, “Maestro” - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One” - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, “Oppenheimer” - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, “The Zone of Interest” - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers (câştigător)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“The Creator” - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, “Napoleon” - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Poor Things” Simon Hughes (câştigător)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic

“Crab Day” - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak (câştigător), “Visible Mending” - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft, “Wild Summon” - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

“Festival of Slaps” - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer, “Gorka” - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson, “Jellyfish and Lobster” - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai (câştigător), “Such a Lovely Day” - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs, “Yellow” - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Sursa: Pro TV Etichete: , , Dată publicare: 19-02-2024 07:20

