Premiile BAFTA 2024. Filmul ”Oppenheimer” este marele câștigător al galei din acest an. Lista completă a premiilor

Stiri Mondene
19-02-2024 | 07:36
×
Codul embed a fost copiat

Vedete din lumea filmului și a televiziunii au strălucit la Londra, pe covorul roșu, la ediția cu numărul 77 a premiilor BAFTA. Filmul ”Oppenheimer" a fost marele câștigător al galei din acest an, cu șapte trofee obținute.

autor
Stirileprotv

Pelicula care spune povestea părintelui bombei atomice și-a adjudecat premiul pentru cel mai bun film, dar a primit si trofeul pentru regie.

Christopher Nolan, regizor: "Este o onoare incredibilă să mă aflu aici, acasă și să primesc acest premiu din partea BAFTA, la Royal Festival Hall, unde mama și tata obișnuiau să mă târască pentru a mai prinde și eu niște cultură. Câte ceva s-a mai lipit..."

Cillian Murphy, care a intrat in pielea fizicianului, a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal.

Citește și
holly week
Singurul film românesc prezentat la cea de-a 74-a ediție a Berlinalei. Este regizat de Andrei Cohn
Un deținut intervievat de Novaia Gazeta: „Cred că Navalny a murit mult mai devreme decât ora care a fost anunțată”. Ce a remarcat

Filmul "Barbie" nu a câştigat niciun trofeu.

Premiul pentru cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal a fost obținut de Emma Stone - pentru interpretarea din "Poor Things".

Emma Stone, actriță: "Este o mare onoare pentru mine. Și dacă tot suntem în Londra, trebuie să încep prin a mulțumi profesorului de pronunție, Neil Swain, pentru că eu am interpreat rolul unei britanice în acest film și n-a râs de mine când m-a învățat cum să pronunț „apă”, deși eu, o americancă, spun....„apă”."

Comedia, cu accente de film noir, o prezinta pe Bella Baxter, o tânără din Londra victoriană. Personajul este readus la viaţă de un om de ştiinţă și începe o veritabilă odisee a autodescoperirii.

La ediția din acest an a premiilor BAFTA, drama istorică „The Zone of Interest” a primit trofeul pentru cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină. Iar producția „20 de zile în Mariupol” a fost câștigătoare la categoria "cel mai bun documentar".

Casa Regală a avut și de această dată un reprezentant la marele eveniment.

Prințul William a pășit însă pe covorul roșu singur. Soția lui, ducesa de Cambridge, a luat o pauză de la viața publică, din cauza unor probleme de sănătate.

Premiile BAFTA 2024 - LISTA completă a câștigătorilor:

Cel mai bun film

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “The Holdovers” - Mark Johnson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Cel mai bun regizor

Andrew Haigh - “All of Us Strangers”, Justine Triet - “Anatomy of a Fall", Alexander Payne - “The Holdovers”, Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jonathan Glazer - “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar

Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, Claire Foy - “All of Us Strangers”, Sandra Hüller - “The Zone of Interest”, Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Robert De Niro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jacob Elordi - “Saltburn”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Paul Mescal - “All of Us Strangers”, Dominic Sessa - “The Holdovers”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol principal

Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”, Sandra Hüller - “Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan - “Maestro”, Vivian Oparah - “Rye Lane”, Margot Robbie - “Barbie”, Emma Stone - “Poor Things” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal

Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Colman Domingo - “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers”, Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”, Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Teo Yoo - “Past Lives”

Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce (câştigător), Sophie Wilde

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (câştigător), “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “The Holdovers” - David Hemingson, “Maestro” - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, “Past Lives” - Celine Song

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh, “American Fiction” - Cord Jefferson (câştgător), “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “Past Lives” - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, “Society of the Snow” - J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer (câştigător)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

“The Boy and the Heron” - Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki (câştigător), “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram, “Elemental” - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Cel mai bun documentar

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath (câştigător), “American Symphony” - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun, “Beyond Utopia” - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, “Wham!” - Chris Smith

Cel mai bun film britanic

“All of Us Strangers” - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska (câştigător)

Cel mai bun debut britanic pentru un scenarist, regizor sau producător

“Blue Bag Life” - Lisa Selby (regizor), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (regizor, producător), Alex Fry (producător), “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” - Christopher Sharp (regizor) [de asemenea regizat de Moses Bwayo], “Earth Mama” - Savanah Leaf (scenarist, regizor, producător), Shirley O’Connor (producător), Medb Riordan (producător) - câştigător, “How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker (scenarist, regizor), “Is There Anybody Out There?” - Ella Glendining (regizor)

Cea mai bună distribuţie

“All of Us Strangers” - Kahleen Crawford, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Cynthia Arra, “The Holdovers” - Susan Shopmaker (câştigător), “How to Have Sex” - Isabella Odoffin, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cea mai bună imagine

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Rodrigo Prieto, “Maestro” - Matthew Libatique, “Oppenheimer” - Hoyte van Hoytema (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Robbie Ryan, “The Zone of Interest” - Łukasz Żal

Cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Laurent Sénéchal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Thelma Schoonmaker, “Oppenheimer” - Jennifer Lame (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “The Zone of Interest” - Paul Watts

Cele mai bune costume

“Barbie” - Jacqueline Durran, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jacqueline West, “Napoleon” - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, “Oppenheimer” - Ellen Mirojnick, “Poor Things” - Holly Waddington (câştigător)

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cea mai bună coafură

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, “Maestro” - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, “Napoleon” - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, “Oppenheimer” - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, “Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Cea mai bună muzică originală

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Robbie Robertson, “Oppenheimer” - Ludwig Göransson (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Jerskin Fendrix, “Saltburn” - Anthony Willis, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Daniel Pemberton

Cea mai bună scenografie

“Barbie” - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, “Oppenheimer” - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, “Poor Things” - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek (câştigător), “The Zone of Interest” - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Cel mai bun sunet

“Ferrari” - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, “Maestro” - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One” - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, “Oppenheimer” - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, “The Zone of Interest” - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers (câştigător)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“The Creator” - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, “Napoleon” - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Poor Things” Simon Hughes (câştigător)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic

“Crab Day” - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak (câştigător), “Visible Mending” - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft, “Wild Summon” - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

“Festival of Slaps” - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer, “Gorka” - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson, “Jellyfish and Lobster” - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai (câştigător), “Such a Lovely Day” - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs, “Yellow” - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Sursa: Pro TV

Etichete: film, BAFTA 2024 ,

Dată publicare: 19-02-2024 07:20

Articol recomandat de sport.ro
BREAKING NEWS Spaniolii aruncă bomba!
BREAKING NEWS Spaniolii aruncă bomba!
Citește și...
Cum s-au îmbrăcat vedetele la premiile BAFTA 2024. GALERIE FOTO
Stiri Mondene
Cum s-au îmbrăcat vedetele la premiile BAFTA 2024. GALERIE FOTO

Vedete ale celor mai mari filme ale anului trecut au venit duminică la Royal Festival Hall din Londra pentru gala Premiilor BAFTA pentru film.

 

Singurul film românesc prezentat la cea de-a 74-a ediție a Berlinalei. Este regizat de Andrei Cohn
Stiri externe
Singurul film românesc prezentat la cea de-a 74-a ediție a Berlinalei. Este regizat de Andrei Cohn

Filmul „Holy Week”, regizat de Andrei Cohn, a avut premiera mondială la Berlinale în Secţiunea Forum, fiind eligibil pentru distincţiile acordate de juriile independente (Premiul Juriului Ecumenic, FIPRESCI, CICAE, Amnesty International Film Award).

Jocul care bate filmul: The Last of Us aduce în față modul „No Return”. Cu cât se vinde în România
iLikeIT
Jocul care bate filmul: The Last of Us aduce în față modul „No Return”. Cu cât se vinde în România

The Last of Us este unul dintre cele mai bune jocuri din ultimii 10 ani - lansarea a avut loc în 2020 pentru Playstation 4.

Sebastian Stan cucerește Berlinul. Starul de la Hollywood a avut o apariție de zile mari la Festivalul de Film
Stiri Mondene
Sebastian Stan cucerește Berlinul. Starul de la Hollywood a avut o apariție de zile mari la Festivalul de Film

Festivalul de film de la Berlin e în plină desfășurare. Printre cei care au venit să-și promoveze filmele se află și actorul de origine română Sebastian Stan.  

Berlinala 2024. Filmul cu Cillian Murphy în rol principal, în cursa pentru Ursul de Aur: ”Arta poate fi un balsam”
Stiri Mondene
Berlinala 2024. Filmul cu Cillian Murphy în rol principal, în cursa pentru Ursul de Aur: ”Arta poate fi un balsam”

Cea de-a 74-a ediţie a Festivalului Internaţional de Film de la Berlin s-a deschis joi seară în culorile Irlandei, cu o dramă despre tratamentul aplicat femeilor în instituţiile catolice din această ţară.  

Recomandări
Analiză The Guardian: ce urmează pentru Putin după moartea lui Navalnîi. Mulți se tem că liderul rus va face următorul pas
Stiri externe
Analiză The Guardian: ce urmează pentru Putin după moartea lui Navalnîi. Mulți se tem că liderul rus va face următorul pas

În condiţiile în care Ucraina pierde teren şi sancţiunile occidentale au un impact redus, liderul rus devine din ce în ce mai îndrăzneţ şi ar putea să se lanseze în mişcări mai temerare, scrie The Guardian într-o analiză semnată de Pjotr Sauer.

„Hamas are de ales”. Israelul a lansat un ultimatum privind o ofensivă terestră în Rafah
Stiri externe
„Hamas are de ales”. Israelul a lansat un ultimatum privind o ofensivă terestră în Rafah

Benny Gantz, membru al cabinetului de război israelian, a avertizat că, dacă Hamas nu eliberează toţi ostaticii deţinuţi în Gaza până la 10 martie, va fi lansată o ofensivă la Rafah.

Polițistul român ucis în Congo, înmormântat cu onoruri militare. Familia lui ar urma să primească 100.000 de euro
Stiri actuale
Polițistul român ucis în Congo, înmormântat cu onoruri militare. Familia lui ar urma să primească 100.000 de euro

Polițistul bucureștean ucis la începutul lunii în Congo, în timpul unor atacuri ale mișcării rebele M23, a fost înmormântat duminică cu onoruri militare în Cimitirul Ghencea.

Parteneri
VIDEO VOYO
Alt Text!
Hawaii 5.0
Episodul 5

41:02

Alt Text!
Românii Au Talent
Limitele, doar ecouri ale imaginației | Ediția 2

02:54:13

Alt Text!
Visuri la cheie
Visuri la cheie: Sezonul 10 - Trailer

03:24

Alt Text!
Săriți de pe fix
Săriți de pe fix - Trailer

04:05

Alt Text!
Dragă mamă
Episodul 177

45:02

Alt Text!
Stirile PRO TV
Stirile PRO TV # 19.00 – 16 Februarie 2024

43:50

Alt Text!
Groapa
Ioana Brumar, despre personajul pe care îl interpretează în serialul Groapa și atmosfera de la filmări

03:37

Alt Text!
I like IT
I like IT - Activitățile școlare sunt acum mult mai interesante pentru cei mici datorită noilor tehnologii

06:07

Alt Text!
Groapa
Cine este Alma Coman? Groapa, un nou serial, în curând pe Pro TV și pe VOYO!

00:59

Alt Text!
Conectat la România
Vacanțe fără griji. Cum ne ferim de surprize neplăcute la cazare și avion

13:28