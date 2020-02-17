Imagini din timpul renovării Palatului Buckingham, care va costa 440 de milioane €


Imagini din timpul renovării Palatului Buckingham

Familia Regală britanică a postat pe Instagram imagini din timpul procesului de renovare a Palatului Buckingham, care va costa 369 de milioane de lire sterline, scrie Daily Mail.

O înregistrare video de două minute dezvăluie modificările care sunt aduse Salonului Galben, din aripa de Est a palatului, unde tapetul vechi de sute de ani este îndepărat bucată cu bucată, urmând să fie restaurat și refolosit.

 

 
 
 
 
???? Watch as historic nineteenth-century wallpaper from the Yellow Drawing Room is carefully taken away for conservation. Not only will this work restore the rare, fragile wallpaper, but it will simultaneously protect it from incurring damage from nearby construction work as part of the Reservicing programme. Once the works are complete, the restored wallpaper will return to its home in the Yellow Drawing Room. The Reservicing programme is vital in order to mitigate the risk of fire and flood and will ensure that old wiring is brought in line with current health and safety standards. The refurbishment will also improve visitor access and make the Palace more energy efficient. Designed by Edward Blore in the 1840s, the East Wing of Buckingham Palace was built for Queen Victoria to provide more entertaining and living space for her expanding family. Blore’s design included the famous central balcony on the front façade of the Palace, which was incorporated at Prince Albert’s suggestion. Since then it has been used on many national occasions, including annually at Trooping the Colour.

Prințul Harry a ajuns în Canada, pentru o viață „mai independentă". Primele imagini cu Meghan la plimbare

 

Tapetul din secolul al XIX-lea va fi conservat și restaurat de experți, după care va fi folosit din nou.

Palatul Buckingham este supus celui mai amplu proces de restaurare de după cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial.

Suma de 369 de milioane de lire sterline (aproximativ 440 de milioane €) va fi plătită din Fondul Suveranului. Proiectul implică 16.000 de km de țevi de apă, 6.500 prize, 500 de obiecte sanitare și 30 de km de scândură, care va fi înlocuită din cauza pericolului de incendiu, scrie sursa citată.

Sursa: Daily Mail

