Topul celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimele șapte decenii
În topul celor mai iubite și mai ascultate melodii din Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii, din ultimii 70 de ani, se numără hit-uri consacrate lansate de Elvis, Beatles, Adele și Harry Styles.
Conform BBC, Official Chart a identificat melodiile care au avut cel mai mare succes, din 1952 până în prezent.
Descoperirile lor vor fi difuzate pe BBC Radio 1 și Radio 2 în weekend-ul viitor, când vor fi marcați 70 de ani de topuri cu single-urile din Marea Britanie.
Cântecele de Crăciun au fost excluse din top.
Lista celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimii 70 de ani
1950
1952 - Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly
1953 - That's Amore by Dean Martin
1954 - I've Got A Woman by Ray Charles
1955 - Tutti Frutti by Little Richard
1956 - I Walk The Line by Johnny Cash
1957 - Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley
1958 - Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry
1959 - Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka
1960
1960 - At Last by Etta James
1961 - Stand By Me by Ben E King
1962 - Cry To Me by Solomon Burke
1963 - Be My Baby by Ronettes
1964 - My Girl by The Temptations
1965 - I Can't Help Myself by Four Tops
1966 - Paint It Black by Rolling Stones
1967 - Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
1968 - (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding
1969 - Here Comes The Sun by Beatles
1970
1970 - Your Song by Elton John
1971 - Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver
1972 - Tiny Dancer by Elton John
1973 - Jolene by Dolly Parton
1974 - Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd
1975 - Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
1976 - Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac
1977 - Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
1978 - September by Earth Wind & Fire
1979 - Don't Stop Me Now by Queen
1980
1980 - Another One Bites The Dust by Queen
1981 - Don't Stop Believin' by Journey
1982 - Africa by Toto
1983 - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics
1984 - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham
1985 - Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams
1986 - Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi
1987 - I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston
1988 - Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
1989 - We Didn't Start The Fire by Billy Joel
1990
1990 - Thunderstruck by AC/DC
1991 - Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana
1992 - Creep by Radiohead
1993 - What Is Love? by Haddaway
1994 - Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G
1995 - Wonderwall by Oasis
1996 - No Diggity by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre
1997 - Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve
1998 - Iris by Goo Goo Dolls
1999 - No Scrubs by TLC
2000
2000 - Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader
2001 - How You Remind Me by Nickelback
2002 - Lose Yourself by Eminem
2003 - Mr Brightside by The Killers
2004 - Let Me Love You by Mario
2005 - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys
2006 - Naïve by The Kooks
2007 - Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys
2008 - I'm Yours by Jason Mraz
2009 - Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus
2010
2010 - Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Ft. Rihanna
2011 - Someone Like You by Adele
2012 - Let Her Go by Passenger
2013 - Riptide by Vance Joy
2014 - Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
2015 - Cheap Thrills by Sia
2016 - Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur
2017 - Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran
2018 - Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
2019 - Dance Monkey by Tones & I
2020
2020 - Head & Heart by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK
2021 - Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
2022 - As It Was by Harry Styles
Sursa: BBC
03-11-2022 20:09
03-11-2022 20:09