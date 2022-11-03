Topul celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimele șapte decenii

03-11-2022 | 20:12
Cele mai bune 10 albume ale anului 2021. Artista care a apărut de nicăieri, direct pe primul loc
Getty

În topul celor mai iubite și mai ascultate melodii din Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii, din ultimii 70 de ani, se numără hit-uri consacrate lansate de Elvis, Beatles, Adele și Harry Styles.

 

autor
Raluca Ionescu-Heroiu

Conform BBC, Official Chart a identificat melodiile care au avut cel mai mare succes, din 1952 până în prezent.

Descoperirile lor vor fi difuzate pe BBC Radio 1 și Radio 2 în weekend-ul viitor, când vor fi marcați 70 de ani de topuri cu single-urile din Marea Britanie.

Cântecele de Crăciun au fost excluse din top.

Lista celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimii 70 de ani

1950

1952 - Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly

1953 - That's Amore by Dean Martin

1954 - I've Got A Woman by Ray Charles

1955 - Tutti Frutti by Little Richard

1956 - I Walk The Line by Johnny Cash

1957 - Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley

1958 - Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry

1959 - Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka

1960

1960 - At Last by Etta James

1961 - Stand By Me by Ben E King

1962 - Cry To Me by Solomon Burke

1963 - Be My Baby by Ronettes

1964 - My Girl by The Temptations

1965 - I Can't Help Myself by Four Tops

1966 - Paint It Black by Rolling Stones

1967 - Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

1968 - (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding

1969 - Here Comes The Sun by Beatles

1970

1970 - Your Song by Elton John

1971 - Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver

1972 - Tiny Dancer by Elton John

1973 - Jolene by Dolly Parton

1974 - Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

1975 - Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

1976 - Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

1977 - Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

1978 - September by Earth Wind & Fire

1979 - Don't Stop Me Now by Queen

1980

1980 - Another One Bites The Dust by Queen

1981 - Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

1982 - Africa by Toto

1983 - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics

1984 - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham

1985 - Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams

1986 - Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi

1987 - I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

1988 - Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

1989 - We Didn't Start The Fire by Billy Joel

1990

1990 - Thunderstruck by AC/DC

1991 - Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

1992 - Creep by Radiohead

1993 - What Is Love? by Haddaway

1994 - Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G

1995 - Wonderwall by Oasis

1996 - No Diggity by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre

1997 - Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

1998 - Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

1999 - No Scrubs by TLC

2000

2000 - Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader

2001 - How You Remind Me by Nickelback

2002 - Lose Yourself by Eminem

2003 - Mr Brightside by The Killers

2004 - Let Me Love You by Mario

2005 - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys

2006 - Naïve by The Kooks

2007 - Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys

2008 - I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

2009 - Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus

2010

2010 - Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Ft. Rihanna

2011 - Someone Like You by Adele

2012 - Let Her Go by Passenger

2013 - Riptide by Vance Joy

2014 - Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

2015 - Cheap Thrills by Sia

2016 - Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur

2017 - Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran

2018 - Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

2019 - Dance Monkey by Tones & I

2020

2020 - Head & Heart by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK

2021 - Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

2022 - As It Was by Harry Styles

Sursa: BBC

