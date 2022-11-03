Topul celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimele șapte decenii

Conform BBC, Official Chart a identificat melodiile care au avut cel mai mare succes, din 1952 până în prezent.

Descoperirile lor vor fi difuzate pe BBC Radio 1 și Radio 2 în weekend-ul viitor, când vor fi marcați 70 de ani de topuri cu single-urile din Marea Britanie.

Cântecele de Crăciun au fost excluse din top.

Lista celor mai ascultate melodii din ultimii 70 de ani

1950

1952 - Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly

1953 - That's Amore by Dean Martin

1954 - I've Got A Woman by Ray Charles

1955 - Tutti Frutti by Little Richard

1956 - I Walk The Line by Johnny Cash

1957 - Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley

1958 - Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry

1959 - Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka

1960

1960 - At Last by Etta James

1961 - Stand By Me by Ben E King

1962 - Cry To Me by Solomon Burke

1963 - Be My Baby by Ronettes

1964 - My Girl by The Temptations

1965 - I Can't Help Myself by Four Tops

1966 - Paint It Black by Rolling Stones

1967 - Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

1968 - (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay by Otis Redding

1969 - Here Comes The Sun by Beatles

1970

1970 - Your Song by Elton John

1971 - Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver

1972 - Tiny Dancer by Elton John

1973 - Jolene by Dolly Parton

1974 - Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

1975 - Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

1976 - Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

1977 - Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

1978 - September by Earth Wind & Fire

1979 - Don't Stop Me Now by Queen

1980

1980 - Another One Bites The Dust by Queen

1981 - Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

1982 - Africa by Toto

1983 - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) by Eurythmics

1984 - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham

1985 - Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams

1986 - Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi

1987 - I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston

1988 - Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

1989 - We Didn't Start The Fire by Billy Joel

1990

1990 - Thunderstruck by AC/DC

1991 - Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

1992 - Creep by Radiohead

1993 - What Is Love? by Haddaway

1994 - Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G

1995 - Wonderwall by Oasis

1996 - No Diggity by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre

1997 - Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

1998 - Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

1999 - No Scrubs by TLC

2000

2000 - Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader

2001 - How You Remind Me by Nickelback

2002 - Lose Yourself by Eminem

2003 - Mr Brightside by The Killers

2004 - Let Me Love You by Mario

2005 - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys

2006 - Naïve by The Kooks

2007 - Fluorescent Adolescent by Arctic Monkeys

2008 - I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

2009 - Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus

2010

2010 - Love The Way You Lie by Eminem Ft. Rihanna

2011 - Someone Like You by Adele

2012 - Let Her Go by Passenger

2013 - Riptide by Vance Joy

2014 - Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

2015 - Cheap Thrills by Sia

2016 - Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur

2017 - Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran

2018 - Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

2019 - Dance Monkey by Tones & I

2020

2020 - Head & Heart by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK

2021 - Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

2022 - As It Was by Harry Styles

Sursa: BBC


