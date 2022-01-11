Actorul Gary Waldhorn a murit la vârsta de 78 de ani

"Ne va fi teribil de dor de el", a spus Josh Waldhorn, fiul actorului.

Într-o postare pe Twitter, actor Samuel West a spus că Waldhorn a fost „un om minunat și un actor grozav”.

Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my dad, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my actual dad as the ultimate non-father, Falstaff).

A lovely man and a terrific actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7lkzc1GOmF