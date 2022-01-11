Actorul Gary Waldhorn a murit la vârsta de 78 de ani

Actorul Gary Waldhorn, cel care a jucat rolul consilierului David Horton în sitcomul The Vicar of Dibley, a murit, luni, la vârsta de 78 de ani, informează BBC.
"Ne va fi teribil de dor de el", a spus Josh Waldhorn, fiul actorului.
Într-o postare pe Twitter, actor Samuel West a spus că Waldhorn a fost „un om minunat și un actor grozav”.
Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my dad, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my actual dad as the ultimate non-father, Falstaff).
A lovely man and a terrific actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7lkzc1GOmFJanuary 11, 2022
În anii '80-'90, comediantul Gary Waldhorn a apărut în mai multe producții de televiziune, printre care Brush Strokes, Lovejoy sau Gallowglass.
De asemenea, în cariera sa, acesta a apărut în mai multe piese de teatru.
Sursa: BBC
