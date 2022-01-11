Actorul Gary Waldhorn a murit la vârsta de 78 de ani

Actorul Gary Waldhorn a murit la vârsta de 78 de ani
Getty

Actorul Gary Waldhorn, cel care a jucat rolul consilierului David Horton în sitcomul The Vicar of Dibley, a murit, luni, la vârsta de 78 de ani, informează BBC.

"Ne va fi teribil de dor de el", a spus Josh Waldhorn, fiul actorului.

Într-o postare pe Twitter, actor Samuel West a spus că Waldhorn a fost „un om minunat și un actor grozav”.

În anii '80-'90, comediantul Gary Waldhorn a apărut în mai multe producții de televiziune, printre care Brush Strokes, Lovejoy sau Gallowglass.

De asemenea, în cariera sa, acesta a apărut în mai multe piese de teatru.

Sursa: BBC

Etichete: gary waldhorn,

Dată publicare: 11-01-2022 21:17

