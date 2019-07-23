După 220 de întâlniri eșuate, un fost model s-a "căsătorit" cu câinele său

Fostul model Elizabeth Hoad, în vârstă de 49 de ani, a decis să se "căsătorească" cu câinele său, după ce a avut parte de 220 de întâlniri eșuate.
Hoad speră că va convinge un preot să o căsătorească cu Logan, un Golden Retriever în vârstă de 6 ani, potrivit The Sun.
20 de persoane vor participa la petrecere, iar o pereche de câini husky vor fi cavalerii de onoare. Nunta va avea loc pe 2 august, data în care are loc prima aniversare de când Hoad a salvat patrupedul.
“Am terminat-o cu bărbații. Am avut 220 de întâlniri în opt ani, apelând la șase site-uri matrimoniale și au fost un dezastru. M-am gândit că este o idee bună să mă marit cu Logan. El nu mă părăsește niciodată și ne iubim unul pe celălalt. Unii ar spune că am luat-o razna, dar cred că fac ceea ce trebuie”, a declarat Elizabeth.
Sursa: thesun.co.uk
