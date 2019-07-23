  1. Stiri
După 220 de întâlniri eșuate, un fost model s-a "căsătorit" cu câinele său


Ultimul update: Marti 23 Iulie 2019 14:40
Data publicarii: Marti 23 Iulie 2019 14:33
Categorie: Stiri Socante
casatorie caine

Fostul model Elizabeth Hoad, în vârstă de 49 de ani, a decis să se "căsătorească" cu câinele său, după ce a avut parte de 220 de întâlniri eșuate.

Hoad speră că va convinge un preot să o căsătorească cu Logan, un Golden Retriever în vârstă de 6 ani, potrivit The Sun.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FORMER model Elizabeth Hoad has given up on men after 220 failed dates — and is going to “marry” her dog. Elizabeth, 49, hopes to persuade a priest at her local Catholic church to bless her union with six-year-old Golden Retriever Logan. She will wear a wedding ring and Logan a gold wristband, top hat, waistcoat and bow tie. A pal’s huskies — Ajax and Bear — will be best men on August 2, the first anniversary of when she got the rescue pooch. Twenty people will be at their wedding party before a dog-friendly hotel honeymoon. Elizabeth, of Ascot, Berks, who has been engaged twice but never married, said: “I’m done with men. “I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. “I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead. “He never leaves my side and we love one another. “Some might think I’m bonkers but it feels right. “It’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever.” Elizabeth says some people might think she is ‘bonkers’ As well as being a former pro golfer, Elizabeth has also previously modelled for Page 3 Six-year-old Logan is a rescue dog Heartbreaking moment loyal dog refuses to leave its owner’s coffin as it's laid out following his death hours earlier #Humananddogmarriage #ElizabethHoad #peoplesdigestonline #PeoplesDigest

A post shared by Peoples Digest Online (@peoplesdigest) on

 

Citește și
Prințul Harry, sfătuit de bunicul său să nu se căsătorească cu Meghan. „Ne ferim de actrițe”

20 de persoane vor participa la petrecere, iar o pereche de câini husky vor fi cavalerii de onoare. Nunta va avea loc pe 2 august, data în care are loc prima aniversare de când Hoad a salvat patrupedul.

“Am terminat-o cu bărbații. Am avut 220 de întâlniri în opt ani, apelând la șase site-uri matrimoniale și au fost un dezastru. M-am gândit că este o idee bună să mă marit cu Logan. El nu mă părăsește niciodată și ne iubim unul pe celălalt. Unii ar spune că am luat-o razna, dar cred că fac ceea ce trebuie”, a declarat Elizabeth.

Sursa: thesun.co.uk

Sursa: thesun.co.uk

Cum arată femeia care câștigă bani pentru postările sale pe Instagram
Prințul Harry, sfătuit de bunicul său să nu se căsătorească cu Meghan. „Ne ferim de actrițe”
Mama lui Radu Mazăre: ”Ar putea munci la un atelier auto sau la tâmplărie”
Body & Soul, trupa care a cucerit internetul cu piesa "Super femei" în anul 2000

08:49
Horia Brenciu și JO, colaboare de excepție

Videoclipul piesei "Ochelarii de soare" a fost regizat de Iura Luncașu


20:40
Horia Brenciu, un tătic de nota 10! Horia Brenciu are 4 copii 3 fete și un băiat

18:46
Horia Brenciu, povești din copilărie: "În perioada comunistă stăteam de la 4 dimineața la cozile de la magazine"

20:56
Horia Brenciu, un tătic de nota 10! Horia Brenciu are 4 copii 3 fete și un băiat

18:46
El este marele castigator! A incins gratarul si a plecat cu premiul

15:52
Catrinel Sandu se pregătește de nuntă. Chiar dacă este în doliu nu a vrut să amâne nunta

Ce rochie a ales


03:59
Vorbește Lumea, 19 Iulie, de la 10:30

00:36
Pepe își lansează hitul verii La Măruță

15:53
Mira și Florian au lansat piesa "Strazile din Bucuresti"

11:00
casatorie caine
