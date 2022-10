„Toți erau în stare de șoc”. Pasagerii au fost dați jos din avion după ce copilotul a fost mobilizat, în Rusia. VIDEO

Pilotul a fost anunțat că nu poate părăsi țara pentru că a fost mobilizat chiar înainte de decolare, potrivit unei postări Nexta pe Twitter.

????In #Russia the plane was not allowed to leave #Ufa airport for #Antalya because the co-pilot was mobilized

The pilot received the summons before the flight, but he did not come to military commissariat and was banned from leaving the country just before the flight.

Video:Mash pic.twitter.com/VZm1dIsdti